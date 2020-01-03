Star Wars Fan Reimagines Characters as Pokemon

Both Pokemon and Star Wars are some of the biggest entertainment IPs in existence, and neither are going anywhere anytime soon. That said, you know what’s better than both Pokemon and Star Wars? Poke Wars. Many would agree Pokemon is getting a little repetitive, while Star Wars doesn’t quite have the same magic it used to. In other words, both need an injection of new ideas. And to an extent both tried this. While the new Star Wars trilogy mimics previous work in structure, it takes some creative risks. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like many of them paid off. Meanwhile, Pokemon’s latest attempt at changing things up — Pokemon Sword and Shield — was met with a decent amount of backlash. Both series have been trying new things, but both haven’t stuck the landing yet. Thankfully, the answer to all of the problems of each is right in front of them: combine.

Okay, obviously Pokemon and Star Wars will never combine and that’s not what either need. However, artist Ry-Spirit has gone and done humanity a favor and reimagined various Star Wars characters as Pokemon. As you would expect, the result is amazing. I’m not saying Poke Wars is better than Pokemon and Star Wars, but, Poke Wars is better than Pokemon and Star Wars.

R2-D2

C-3PO

Chewbacca

Yoda

BB-8

D-O

Porg

Jar Jar Binks

General Grevious

Maz

Ackbar

Jawa

Jabba the Hut

As you may know, Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker recently released and is still currently in theaters if you haven’t — somehow — seen it yet.

“Missed opportunities for ambitious storylines aside, it’s hard to deny the effectiveness of much of the film,” reads a snippet from our official review of the movie. “Whether it be Poe and Rey butting heads about the condition of the Millennium Falcon and Lando commenting on Chewbacca’s height putting a smile on your face, Leia’s attempts to instill wisdom on members of the Resistance igniting an emotional reaction due to the real-world loss of Fisher, or the conflict of following the path of who you want to be instead of being the person you’re told you are evoking philosophical questions, The Rise of Skywalker offers audiences a worthy and, at times exceptional, conclusion to the end of a 40-year journey, though the various missed opportunities will surely stick with some audiences longer than the film’s accomplishments.”