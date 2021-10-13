New Star Wars Game Teased Amidst Mandalorian Game Rumors

A new Star Wars game has been teased, and some Star Wars fans think it may be the rumored adaptation of The Mandalorian. Today, Disney and Lucasfilm launched the “Bring Home the Bounty” campaign, “a global consumer products, games, and publishing campaign that will debut new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more each week through the end of the year.” And on week 10 of this campaign, sometime between December 14 and December 21, a new Star Wars video game will be revealed.

“With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, while speaking about the campaign. “There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift.”

What this mystery game is, no one knows. However, according to various rumors, there are two Star Wars games in active development: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and a game for The Mandalorian. There has also been the occasional rumor that Star Wars Battlefront III is in the works, but these rumors have been dormant for a while.

That said, the bounty hunter theme of the campaign points to this game being related to The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, the fact that Season 3 of the Disney+ show is set to release in December also points to this game reveal being related to The Mandalorian. For now, though, this is just speculation.

As always, we will be sure to update this story when and if more details are provided.