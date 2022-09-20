Grogu Is Getting His Own Star Wars Tamagotchi

It's been nearly three years since The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+, and one of the show's biggest highlights has been the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu. Since appearing at the end of the show's first episode, "Baby Yoda" has captured the hearts of Star Wars fans around the world. It goes without saying that many would love to raise a little Grogu of their own, and that possibility will soon present itself thanks to the Grogu Tamagotchi! Revealed today by Bandai Namco, pre-orders for the Tamagotchi are set to go live on Amazon "soon," though a specific release date has not been revealed.

Images of the Tamagotchi can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Grogu marks the second official Tamagotchi based on the Star Wars franchise, following last year's release of R2-D2. Given the massive popularity of Grogu, it's no surprise that the character is the second one to get this treatment after R2. Over the last three years, Grogu has gotten a metric ton of merchandise, and this is one that makes perfect sense. It's possible Bandai Namco might wait to release this design until closer to The Mandalorian Season 3's February release date, but a holiday 2022 release window also seems possible.

The end of The Mandalorian Season 2 saw Grogu and Din Djarin separated as the the former went to train with Luke Skywalker. Djarin removed his helmet to show Grogu his face at the end of that episode, in a moment that left quite a few Star Wars fans choked up. Thankfully, the two characters did not remain apart for too long, as Grogu was reunited with his "dad" in The Book of Boba Fett. However, it seems that Djarin removing his helmet will play a major role in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, as the bounty hunter has been declared "a Mandalorian no more." Fans will just have to wait and see how that particular thread plays out next year!

