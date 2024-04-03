Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals First Look at Set 2 Shadows of the Galaxy

Fantasy Flight Games just successfully launched its anticipated Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game with the first set, Spark of Rebellion, but this is just the beginning of the journey with more sets to come. Today Fantasy Flight revealed our first look at set 2 of Unlimited, known as Shadows of the Galaxy, and we've got all the details right here. Shadows of the Galaxy will focus on those who call the grey area home, with abilities that lean into the smugglers, bounty hunters, and other favorites of the Outer Rim. New mechanics will also be a part of the mix, as will the game's first Grogu card, though plenty of other favorites will also be featured, including Darth Maul, Doctor Aphra, and more. The new set is up for pre-order this July, and you can check out all of the newly revealed cards on the next slide.

Shadows of the Galaxy will contain over 250 cards, lining up with Spark of Rebellion, though the new cards will give players even more to sink their teeth into thanks to new mechanics like Bounty, Capture, and Smuggle. There will also be a Two-Player Starter set for fans to pick up, and this time around the starter set will feature The Mandalorian and Moff Gideon. Those decks will bring their own strengths and weaknesses just like Luke and Vader did, and new cards like Phase-III Dark Trooper, Gideon's Light Cruiser, and of course, Grogu will only make their skill set more formidable.

"The team at Fantasy Flight Games has worked tirelessly to craft the Shadows of the Galaxy set," said Daniel Schaefer, lead game designer at Fantasy Flight Games. "We knew we had to knock it out of the park with our second set, and we're so excited about how it turned out. It's full of new twists and turns for deck-building. We're eager to see how it changes up everyone's Star Wars: Unlimited game nights and takes gameplay to the next level."

"We're dedicated to providing a platform that evolves alongside the ever-expanding galaxy, ensuring that fans always have fresh and exciting ways to explore the Star Wars: Unlimited game," said Jim Cartwright, VP of Strategy, Fantasy Flight Games. "Our commitment does not stop here, and we are confident that players will appreciate the high-quality experience and collaborative opportunities that each set provides."

The Shadows of the Galaxy set for Star Wars: Unlimited will be available for preorder this July at Hobby Stores and at store.asmodee.com. You can find out everything you need to know about set 1 right here.

