Stardew Valley Update 1.6 Release Date Announced

Taking to social media platform X, ConcernedApe has relayed word of the release date of Stardew Valley Update 1.6, and the good news for Stardew Valley is the update is releasing soon. Unfortunately, at first the update is only going to be available via PC, with ConcernedApe noting that the update on console and mobile versions of the game "will follow as soon as possible." Obviously, this is pretty vague. If you are on PC though you can look forward to the update and all the new content and improvements it brings on March 19.

"It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley," reads the brief update from ConcernedApe. "Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: March 19th. Console and Mobile will follow as soon as possible."

As you would expect, the announcement is already generating substantial hype. At the time of writing this, the post has only been up on X for six minutes, yet it already has over 10,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets. Suffice to say, many are still playing Stardew Valley in 2024. To this end, ConcernedApe also relays word the game has sold a massive 30 million copies to date.

It remains to be seen what exactly the update will bring. We haven't gotten new information about the content of the update since the summer of last year, when the following was promised/teased: a new major festival, two new mini festivals, new late-game content (which expands on each of the skill areas), new items and crafting recipes, Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests, 100+ new lines of dialogue, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, support for 8 player multiplayer (PC), many small additions and adjustments, a new farm type, and new secrets.

Stardew Valley is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, and Mac. It is also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.