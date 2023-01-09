Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report

Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.

Based on a new report from Windows Central, Xbox is set to hold a new "Direct" presentation of some sort in the final week of January. Not much is known about what this event will entail, but Xbox is said to be planning to highlight games like Redfall, Forza Motorsport 8, and Minecraft Legends, among others. And while it would make sense for Xbox to say something about Starfield at this time, this report in question states that Bethesda may opt to skip the showing.

Although this might sound concerning at first, especially given that Starfield is supposed to launch in the next few months, the reason for this lack of an appearance might make sense. Notably, Xbox is said to want to keep Starfield on the sidelines so that it can highlight the game at a "bigger marketing beat" in the future. It's now known when such a beat would come about, but clearly, Xbox views Starfield as one of its most notable titles of the year. As such, to want to give it its own time in the spotlight could make sense, even if it means having to wait longer to get new info.

As mentioned, Starfield doesn't yet have a specific release date, but it's currently planned to arrive in the first half of this year. Whenever it does release, it will be available to play across Xbox Series X/S and PC.

If Xbox does hold a new event later this month, do you believe that Starfield will be highlighted? And if not, when do you think we will get our next look at Bethesda's spacefaring RPG? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.