Stargate: Timekeepers Announced

Hard West and Phantom Doctrine developer CreativeForge Games has announced that it is developing Stargate: Timekeepers, a new PC strategy video game based on the popular Stargate franchise that picks up after the events of Stargate SG-1 Season 7. Rather than continue the previous main plot, the video game will diverge from there to tell a brand-new story set in the same universe. The video game is being made in collaboration with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and will be published by Slitherine.

As part of the announcement, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Stargate video game was released. It doesn't feature anything in the way of gameplay, but it does have a Stargate slowly locking coordinates into place before activating, which is basically the most important aspect of the franchise to show off. You can check out the teaser trailer for Stargate: Timekeepers below:

"Stargate: Timekeepers departs from the end of season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create a wholly original story starting during the Battle of Antarctica, where Command Eva McCain and her team are tasked with supporting the SG-1 against Anubis’s fleet," the description of the video game by CreativeForge Games reads. "The aftermath of the battle sees Commander McCain and her squad face an epic adventure that spans multiple original locations. In Stargate: Timekeepers, players will travel through time and space, save civilians from the threats of their system lords, rescue their friends and allies from danger, and much more."

The above is essentially all that is known about the upcoming Stargate video game as of this moment. More information is expected to be revealed soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Stargate franchise right here.

