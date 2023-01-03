Steam Awards Winners Filled with PlayStation Games This Year

The Steam Awards have been revealed by Valve, showcasing all of the winners voted on by the Steam community. Interestingly enough, the awards this year were filled with games closely associated with the PlayStation platform! Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales took home the award for Outstanding Visual Style, while God of War got the win for Outstanding Story-Rich Game. In addition to these Sony published games, two games that were previously PlayStation exclusive also received big awards; Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade received Best Soundtrack, while Death Stranding Director's Cut received Best Game on the Go. The latter award was basically a Steam Deck category, centered on games that were most enjoyable to play portably.

Steam's Tweet announcing the winners can be found embedded below. The full list of 2022 winners can be found right here.

Congratulations to ELDEN RING for winning Game of the Year in the 2022 Steam Awards🎉



Full list of winners and categories below: https://t.co/eSgcvJSJUu — Steam (@Steam) January 3, 2023

God of War originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2018, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales released as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 in 2020. Despite being a few years old, the games were eligible for the awards as they both made their debuts on Steam in 2022. The fact that they both beat out more recent games says a lot about their enduring quality, and how PlayStation's games are finding a lot of new players on the PC platform.

PlayStation's PC releases have been a source of controversy over the last few years! While PC releases have given Sony an even wider audience for its games, some fans feel that these releases take away from the appeal of Sony's consoles. Sony has resisted releasing its games day one on PC the way Xbox does, and its games tend to stay console exclusive for quite a bit of time. At the end of the day, Sony isn't going to make everyone happy, and the company's PC strategy is helping to offset development costs. That's a pretty big win overall, and it's unlikely that PlayStation will be moving away from this strategy anytime soon!

