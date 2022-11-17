New Steam Leak Is Great News for Ubisoft Fans

A new leak associated with Valve's Steam platform on PC might be very good news for those who are fans of games from Ubisoft. For a prolonged period of time, Ubisoft has only made its own games available on PC through its Ubisoft Connect platform. And while fans have kept calling for the publisher to bring many of its newer titles to Steam, Ubisoft has continued to refuse to do so. Luckily, it seems like this could be changing at some point in the future.

Recently, a new listing for an upcoming game appeared on SteamDB, which is a site that tracks backend functions with Steam. Although the name of the game in question wasn't given publicly, a deeper look into this title's metadata suggested that it could be that of Roller Champions. For those unaware, Roller Champions is a free-to-play multiplayer sports game that comes from Ubisoft. Essentially, this listing suggests that Roller Champions is going to come to Steam at some point, although Ubisoft hasn't confirmed as much yet.

While this news is somewhat noteworthy on its own, the biggest reason why this leak matters is because it indicates that Ubisoft could be planning a larger return to Steam. If Roller Champions is one title heading to the platform, there's a chance that games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and many, many others could also be arriving.

For the time being, it's worth taking this whole situation with a grain of salt. Not only has Ubisoft not announced that Roller Champions is coming to Steam, but even if it was, it's not necessarily an indication that a number of other titles from the publisher would also be landing on the Valve marketplace. Still, there's enough here with this leak that it could tease more of what Ubisoft is planning to do in the future.

