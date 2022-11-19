Steam May Get Another Epic Games Store Exclusive Soon

The Epic Games Store may be losing another exclusive PC game to Steam in the near future if recent leaks are any indication of what's to come. According to a listing which recently got some interesting behind-the-scenes updates, Auto Chess, one of the games that helped kick off the auto-battler genre, is supposedly going to be coming over the Steam platform. This is one of the games supposedly meant to be a lifetime exclusive on the Epic Games Store, but given that a Steam version has not yet been formally announced, it's unclear why it's supposedly coming to the platform now as opposed to any other time.

Evidence of Auto Chess coming to Steam was spotted through a SteamDB listing which referenced the game multiple times in a period of updates. On November 15th, the Auto Chess name was added to the listing alongside a description calling it the "Original Mobile Auto Chess." No specific release date was added, but it's been getting the trailers and screenshots expected for listings like these and is said to be "coming soon." References to Dragonest, the developer of Auto Chess, were also made throughout the updates. Trying to visit its store page, however, currently brings up a regional error message.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of auto-battlers, they combine the general idea of chess with units that have specific abilities and compatibilities with other pieces. Players move the units to spots on the board to adjust their strategies accordingly, but once fights begin, they play out without direction from players, so it's purely a genre of strategy (and sometimes a bit of luck).

"Auto Chess is the original auto battler game co-developed by Dragonest Co., Ltd and Drodo Studio, and published by Dragonest Co., Ltd," a preview of this specific auto-battler said. "Since the launch of Auto Chess, it has had significant influence all over the world with its brand new gameplay mode and strategic competitive features. It has also attracted tens of millions of players around the world. Each player can play against other players from all over the world through the Internet and enjoy a brand new strategy competitive experience."

Other takes on the genre include Dota Underlords and Teamfight Tactics which stem from Dota 2 and League of Legends, respectively. While Auto Chess should indeed largely be credited with the start of this genre, its competitors have grown beyond it by now in terms of players.