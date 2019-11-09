Steam Brings Back Popular Feature With New Update

Steam is bringing back a feature people have missed since Valve’s library overhaul released now that Small Mode is returning. This way of viewing what you’ve got in your Steam collection shows a list of games in a condensed format so that you can quickly skim through your games in a simpler list format. It’s arrived in the beta version of the Steam client now, and it should be released for everyone soon.

Valve announced the return of its Small Mode viewing option on a post on the Steam forums (via PCGamesN) that detailed the contents of the latest update. At the top of the list for the library changes was a note that said the client beta had “Brought back Small Mode library view” while updating it to work with the new Steam Library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find a full breakdown of everything that’s changed in the Steam beta below ahead of its live release. Some general changes to the library itself have been made along with updates specific to certain devices.

Library

Brought back Small Mode library view and updated to work with Steam Collections and the new Steam Library

Added a library setting to hide game icons in the Steam Library’s left column game list

Fixed download progress bar and status wrapping to a second line on game pages on smaller windows

Compressed game page links bar to one line on smaller Steam windows

Post-game summary, game review reminder and other dynamic content on game pages will now fill only one column on wider Steam windows

Fixed occasional crashes caused when uninstalling games

Fixed Steam client crash after exiting some AutoCloud-enabled games

Fixed a case where game icons would sometimes not properly be downloaded and used for the game’s desktop shortcut when installing a game. For for previously installed games affected by the problem, validating game contents and recreating the shortcuts should fix the issue.

Windows

Removed auto-creation of Documents/Downloads directory.

Linux

Updated vaapi decoding to libva2 compatibility

Fixes to free disk space checks to address issues with some NFS mounts

Fixed Steam Input F12 binding

Steam’s library update first went live in September after it was also available in testing for a while. You can expect these new features to be added and return to the liver version soon.