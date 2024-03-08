Stellar Blade PS5 Demo Accidentally Leaked on PlayStation Store

It looks like upcoming PS5 exclusive, Stellar Blade, is getting a free demo, and getting one soon. There has been no official communication about this from developer Shift Up or PlayStation, who is publishing the game and thus the demo as well, but we know this is the plan because a demo for the game literally leaked on the PlayStation Store today. Naturally, it was quickly taken down by PlayStation, but not before the Internet got its receipts. More than this, some were successful in claiming the demo and downloading it. PlayStation can fix this as well, but that fix will take longer, so presumably media of the demo will start to flood social media and the Internet soon. It is a demo, so there shouldn't be many heavy spoilers, but you have been warned.

Right now, it is unclear what the content of the demo, but it presumably a slice of the more middle portion of the game, or at least that is typically the case with demos, though sometimes demos are always just the beginning of games. Whatever the case, the whole game has not leaked.

seems like they pulled the Stellar Blade demo https://t.co/sOrcFcLhin pic.twitter.com/MxbHGHIqGH — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 8, 2024

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the situation. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Stellar Blade is set to release worldwide on April 26, 2024 via the PS5 and the PS5 only. Right now, there's been no word of a PC version, though it is safe to assume one is in the pipeline for sometime after launch.

"The future of humanity hangs in the balance in Stellar Blade, an all-new story-driven action adventure on PlayStation 5," reads an official description of the game. "Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, 7th Airborne Squad member EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba-the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems..."