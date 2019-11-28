New Steven Universe Game Is Now Available

While it’s no surprise that there’s a new Steven Universe video game (it had previously been revealed) the actual fact that it has no released might be a bit shocking. Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is now officially available for iOS via Apple Arcade. It’s not the first Steven Universe video game, of course, but it is the latest and greatest — and includes a new story co-written by Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar!

In addition to the new story written with help from Sugar, the new game (which is available right here) also features two new Gems, Demantoid and Pyrope, co-created by her. According to the game’s descriptions, Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Lapis Lazuli, and Bismuth are all playable character. That’s great! But, I mean, it’s also Peridot erasure, but whatever. The mobile role-playing game allows players to play Fusions like Sunstone, hear new voiceover from the cast, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s get to work, Gems! ✨💪💎 Unleash the Light and help the Crystal Gems defend the universe against new Light Prisms! Download and play Steven Universe: Unleash the Light NOW on @AppleArcade 👉https://t.co/y7XWaDQROM#StevenUniverse #CartoonNetwork #UnleashtheLight #ad pic.twitter.com/EuUsOtBzXE — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 27, 2019

What do you think of Steven Universe: Unleash the Light so far? Have you had a chance to play via Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Steven Universe: Attack the Light is now available for iOS via Apple Arcade. Given this arrangement, it is unlikely that it should ever release for Android. Steven Universe Future, the epilogue limited series that takes place after the events of Steven Universe: The Movie, is set to premiere on December 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steven Universe franchise right here.