Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Promises More Cleavage Than Before, According to ESRB

The Street Fighter franchise is beyond iconic and almost as iconic as the players themselves and their sweet, sweet fighting moves is the various outfits seen on some of our most beloved characters. The 30th Anniversary Collection promises to stay true to tradition, as the ESRB rating boasts “large amounts of cleavage.” And it wouldn’t be a Street Fighter rating if the word “buttocks” wasn’t mentioned at least once.

Here’s what the full rating is, as per ESRB, for the long-time coming 30th Anniversary Edition:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is a compilation of twelve games from the Street Fighter fighting game series. Players engage in one-on-one combat with an international cast of human and human-like characters. Players mostly kick, punch, and use special abilities (e.g., fireballs, flying moves, electrical strikes) to deplete the opposing player’s life meter. Some characters also use weapons such as batons, claws, and knives to inflict damage. Battles are accompanied by cries of pain and frequent impact sounds. Defeated characters are sometimes depicted in still-image screens with blood stains on their faces and/or bodies; one sequence depicts drips of blood on the screen as a character is attacked. Some female fighters wear revealing outfits that expose large amounts of cleavage; one still-image depicts a woman with large portions of her buttocks exposed. One stage of fighting depicts several barrels of beer, a drunken man in the background, and beer flowing from an open spigot.”

Have you been a fan of the series up until now? If you’re curious, below are the full list of titles included so you can relive your favourites – or even check out a title you may have missed:

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II

Street Fughter II Champion Edition

Street Fighter II Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter III

Street Fighter III 2nd Impact Giant Attack

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition is slated for a May 2018 release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and the Nintnedo Switch.