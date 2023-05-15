Street Fighter 6 Announces Open Beta Playable Characters

Capcom has announced the full list of characters that will be playable in the upcoming Open Beta for Street Fighter 6. Prior to its launch early next month, Capcom will be having one last trial of the latest Street Fighter game to ensure that it's ready to release around the globe. And if you're looking to take part in this final demo for yourself, you can expect a variety of Street Fighter newcomers and returning fighters to be usable in the playtest.

Which Street Fighter 6 Characters Are Playable in the Open Beta?

Much like the Closed Beta that Capcom held for Street Fighter 6 at the end of 2022, eight characters in total will be accessible in this upcoming Open Beta. Those characters specifically happen to include:

Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

Beyond these eight characters, the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta will also let players experience fights across six different stages. The character creator, ranked matches, casual matches, training mode, and a variety of other features in Street Fighter 6 will also be accessible in this beta as well. And if that wasn't enough, cross-platform play will also be turned on which will allow players across various avenues to check out this Street Fighter 6 Open Beta with one another. All in all, Capcom is offering a deep look at what the final version of Street Fighter 6 will contain once it releases.

When Does the Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Begin?

Need a place to start for the Open Beta from May 19-21?



Watch Part I of the Open Beta Video Series, focusing on the eight playable characters, two Control Types, and Drive System.



🌐 https://t.co/cUsf8PXM5j pic.twitter.com/lHt4w7bU6p — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 15, 2023

If you want to look to take part in Capcom's latest Beta for Street Fighter 6 for yourself, you can do so this coming weekend beginning on Friday, May 19, and lasting until Sunday, May 21. The beta will also be available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, although those on the last-gen PlayStation 4 won't be able to take part.

When it comes to Street Fighter 6's full release, the latest entry in the long-running fighting game franchise will roll out next month on June 2. It will be playable across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.