Street Fighter 6 Announces New Open Beta

Street Fighter 6 is less than a month away from release, and Capcom is giving franchise fans an opportunity to experience more of what the game will have to offer. An open beta has been revealed for May 19th through the 21st, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Players will have access to all of the same content that appeared during December's closed beta, including eight of the game's 18 fighters: Luke, Jamie, Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, Guile, Ryu, and Ken. Those fighters will be playable in six stages: Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring, and Training Room.

A trailer for the open beta can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

You've all been asking!



Play the Open Beta for #StreetFighter6 from May 19-21. Experience the content from Closed Beta Test #2, including 8 characters and various ways to play online!



🌐 https://t.co/cUsf8PXM5j pic.twitter.com/HhlqCDCCA4 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 8, 2023

In addition to these playable characters and stages, open beta players will also have a whole bunch of different options to check out. These include Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training Mode, the Hub Goods Shop, DJ Booth, Photo Spot, Extreme Battles, Game Center, and Challenges; the latter three will see updates daily. Avatar Creation will also be available, but players will only be able to use it once during the beta, and they will not be able to save their creations. Unfortunately, that means avatars created this month cannot be carried over to the full release in June.

Last but not least, there will also be a number of features available during the beta. These include multiple control schemes, cross-platform play, battle tutorials, and the new commentary options, which are appearing for the first time in the series. The open beta is a lot bigger in scope than the current demo, and it should be a great way for players to figure out if Street Fighter 6 is right for them! With the game set to release on June 2nd, this open beta seems to be dropping at the perfect time.

Do you plan on checking out the open beta for Street Fighter 6? Are you still on the fence about purchasing the game next month? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!