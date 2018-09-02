Streets of Rage 4’s First Screenshots Revealed

In the craziest news of 2018, last month, French publisher DotEmu announced Streets of Rage 4. Yeah, as in the fourth game of Streets of Rage. I know, crazy.

To accompany the game’s debut, announcement trailer, DotEmu also served up a batch of the game’s first-ever screenshots. And if there’s one thing we know for sure about the latest installment in Streets of Rage, it is that it looks as good in stills as it does in motion, which is to say, it looks really good no matter what.

More specifically, the new screenshots show off a little bit of the game’s animation work, but mostly just highlight the star of the series’: its beat em’ up gameplay imagined in 2018 opposed to the 90s.

Being jointly developed by Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games, Streets of Rage 4 currently doesn’t have a release or announced platforms. But at least it has these rad screenshots to hold us over as we wait for more information

For those that don’t know, Streets of Rage – or Bare Knuckles if you’re in Japan – is a trilogy of beat ’em up games developed and published by Sega in the 1990s, and is widely considered the crown of the genre it help create. As a result, it has a hardcore, cult-like fanbase that seemingly grew larger and more vocal as the series slept on the shelves for years.

Below, you can read more about Streets of Rage 4, while I go and print these bad boys out and put them in frames.

“Featuring hand-drawn visuals from the team behind 2017’s gorgeous Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake, Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, a fresh story and a gauntlet of dangerous stages with a serious crime problem. Streets of Rage 4 recalls classic gameplay but it stands as an entirely original arcade-style romp thanks to the expertise of Guard Crush Games and Dotemu.

“Whether players gang up with a friend or clean up the city solo, Streets of Rage 4 is a skull-bashing, chicken-chomping delight all set to a thumping soundtrack sure to get your blood pumping.”