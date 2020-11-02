Nintendo Fans Celebrate Super Mario Galaxy's 13th Anniversary
On November 1st, 2007, Super Mario Galaxy released for the Nintendo Wii. A follow-up to Super Mario Sunshine on the GameCube, the title offered a unique take on the platforming offered in previous 3D Mario games. The title brought the mustachioed plumber to space, where the laws of physics were turned on their head. The game offered a number of unique concepts, and even received a direct sequel a few years later. Super Mario Galaxy is considered one of the most beloved series entries ever, and new audiences are starting to discover it for the first time on Nintendo Switch through Super Mario 3D All-Stars. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to Twitter to celebrate Super Mario Galaxy!
Are you a fan of Super Mario Galaxy? Have you been playing the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Mario Galaxy!
Fans wouldn't mind seeing a third entry!
Happy birthday to the greatest video game ever created! Super Mario Galaxy better get a 3rd game here soon! pic.twitter.com/cEd3nAsXYh— Tiptup (@Tiptup756) November 2, 2020
prevnext
Some took the opportunity to thank Nintendo.
@Nintendo didnt know that nov 1st was the release date of super mario galaxy but thats like my favourite game ever so thank you @Nintendo— tetsui 🌺 (@setsutetsui) November 2, 2020
prevnext
The game clearly meant a lot to Mario fans.
Happy 13th birthday to Super Mario Galaxy! This game has had a special place in my heart and brought so much great memories to me 💚 pic.twitter.com/eZq2KPeqhh— 🍃 SuperTanookiTails 🍃 (@Brandtendo) November 2, 2020
prevnext
Some called it a masterpiece...
Super Mario Galaxy’s birthday is today.— Blastaroni (@blastaron) November 2, 2020
That makes it 13 years old.
My favourite game of all time turned 13 today.
Go show love to Mario Galaxy. It’s nothing short of a masterpiece.
prevnext
...and others claim it's the best game to introduce newcomers to!
Might come across as hyperbolic but if there was a single defining video game that I'd say is the 'best' (or would recommend to people who don't play video games) I'd pick Super Mario Galaxy.— Beefsound (@BeefsoundMagnus) November 1, 2020
prevnext
Rosalina has been a fan favorite since the game's release.
prevnext
Happy Anniversary and Birthday too my favorite game Super Mario Galaxy and my favorite character Rosalina pic.twitter.com/Upmoon0ItD— Kobethebear (@kobethebear23) November 1, 2020
Now that it's on Switch, a lot more people can discover it.
Super Mario Galaxy released 13 years ago on the Wii.
This game is my favorite to date
and the music in this game are so good : masterpieces.
If you haven't played it yet, you can get it now on Switch in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. pic.twitter.com/xJXF6qvN4H— Pierre485 (@pierre485_) November 1, 2020
prevnext
November 1st is a good day for fans of Sonic too, apparently!
prev
It’s been 13 years since Super Mario Galaxy released and 9 years since Sonic Generations released. Both are some of my favorite platformers I’ve ever played pic.twitter.com/EBxOvcfJue— Tyson (@tysonc422) November 1, 2020