Nintendo Fans Celebrate Super Mario Galaxy's 13th Anniversary

On November 1st, 2007, Super Mario Galaxy released for the Nintendo Wii. A follow-up to Super Mario Sunshine on the GameCube, the title offered a unique take on the platforming offered in previous 3D Mario games. The title brought the mustachioed plumber to space, where the laws of physics were turned on their head. The game offered a number of unique concepts, and even received a direct sequel a few years later. Super Mario Galaxy is considered one of the most beloved series entries ever, and new audiences are starting to discover it for the first time on Nintendo Switch through Super Mario 3D All-Stars. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to Twitter to celebrate Super Mario Galaxy!

Are you a fan of Super Mario Galaxy? Have you been playing the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Mario Galaxy!