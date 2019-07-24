Super Mario Maker 2 Makes Major Change to Level Uploads

Super Mario Maker 2, the glorified (and also good) Mario level creator from Nintendo, is getting even better. Historically, the game has had a limited number of level uploads. If you wanted to create courses and upload them for other folks to play, you were stuck at a maximum of 32. That all changed today, however, when an update doubled that limit.

Specifically, users can now upload a grand total of 64 levels, and it gets better still: the update that increased the limit to 64 indicated that it would expand even further in the future. The in-game notification for this update, as reported by Kotaku, says the following:

“The maximum number of courses that you can upload has been increased from 32 to 64 courses.

We plan to raise the course-upload limit one more time. Please continue to enjoy Super Mario Maker 2!”

What, exactly, that limit might be in the future is unclear. Will it double once more to 128? That’s a whole lot of Mario levels!

Super Mario Maker 2 is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here. Here’s a snippet of our official review of the game:

“Nintendo’s Mario games have always taken players through a mixture of creative levels packed with elements and mechanics to master, but all these attempts pale in comparison to Super Mario Maker 2. That’s because the Mario-building sequel feels like a culmination of everything before it, where both the players and Nintendo are unleashed upon a universe of possibilities where every world is different from the ones to come and what came before.”