Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime Says Super Mario Movie Will Appeal To Everyone

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that it was collaborating with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures on a Super Mario movie with producer Chris Meledandri working alongside Nintendo’s own Shigeru Miyamoto to bring the film to life.

We haven’t heard too much about the project in the past few months, even though it’s in the midst of early pre-production. Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime recently filled us in on an update, speaking with IGN.

When asked about the movie, Reggie explained that its appeal will work with gamers in mind, though it will also appeal to newcomers. “Certainly our focus from a Nintendo perspective as well as working with such an accomplished partner like Illumination is to make sure that what is created is something both fans will love as well as it will be a great introduction to folks who are not as familiar with the world of Mario,” he said.

It looks like film scripting is still underway, as “conversations are ongoing” with Miyamoto “actively involved” with the project.

But there’s more to Nintendo’s partnership with Illumination and Universal than that. Along with the forthcoming Super Nintendo World that will open sometime in 2020, there is a “range of conversations” going on for what else the team can do together. But Reggie didn’t mention specifics just yet.

He said, “We see ourselves as making worldwide consumers smile through our intellectual property. Fundamentally, we do that four ways. We do it with mobile. We do it with our licensed relationships with other companies [like Kellogg’s]…We have other entertainment, which is where we put Universal Studios and Illumination. Then we have our dedicated video game business.

“This is a key part of our strategy. This is an area we are having a range of conversations. Just like we did for the other big two partnerships, when we have something to announce, we will.”

So now we just have to see what will likely come first, Super Nintendo World or the Super Mario film. Perhaps they’ll both debut at the same time to put us in a wondrous mood for everything the plumber is involved with. We’ll see soon enough!

The Super Mario film doesn’t have a release date, but Super Nintendo World is slated to open sometime in 2020.