The Best Part Of Super Mario Odyssey? The Adorable Puppers You Can Play With!

Super Mario Odyssey is just one of quite a few amazing titles just released but man, is it everything we’ve ever hoped for! The reviews are pouring in and the open-world Mario title is unanimously hailed as a masterpiece. Arguably one of the most amazing part of this adventure actually has nothing to do with the non-plumber himself. Instead … it’s the adorable hat-wearing doggo found in game!

The Shibu Inu makes their grand (adorable) appearance once players make it to the Sand Kingdom and venture into the main square. Once there, that is where the two fates shall intertwine in the cutest way possible and it makes you not even want to continue for a short while because look how freaking cute they are in their adorable little hat!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The good pup will follow Mario around like the loyal companion they are. You can even play fetch with the Indiana Jones-esque canine with Mario’s other trusted companion: Cappy. It’s too cute! It’s a shame that Nintendo didn’t include a feature where players could actually pet the loving little puppy – missed opportunity, Nintendo! Missed opportunity!

One more dream killer: they also can’t board the Odyssey, the game’s ship. Let’s all take a moment to bow our heads in silence at the poor little pup that can’t take to shipboard life as the little adventurer they are. Maybe if enough dog lovers show their undying love, we’ll see a patch where we can finally give them all the belly rubs they deserve! For now, we will have to content ourselves with journeying to the Sand Kingdom as often as possible to get our puppy fix in.

Super Mario Odyssey is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch!