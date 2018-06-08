Super Smash Bros: Here’s What to Expect From E3 2018

With E3 2018 just right around the corner, many Nintendo fans are interested in finally learning more about the highly anticipated arrival of Super Smash Bros on the Nintendo Switch. Though first revealed last year, it was very much a teaser and didn’t really share much other than vague outlines of the roster to come. Since then, the rumors of characters began to spread, predictably, but now we’ve got an idea of what we can expect from The Big N’s showcase this weekend!

To show off the Nintendo Switch fighter, Nintendo is holding a Super Smash Bros tournament with players from around the world, including IGN’s Alanah Pearce, to take to the stage and show off their moves. Nintendo’s Bill Trinen recently sat down with Hollywood Reporter to talk about the upcoming tournament and why they set it up with Melee players against Super Smash Bros for the Wii U players.

“Typically players from the different games don’t play against each other, but we wanted to showcase the game before launch and wanted to represent both sides of what is a very strong Smash Bros. community,” Trinen told the site when discussing some of the aspects of their E3 plans.

“The tournament is going to be designed to show quite a bit of the game in terms of modes, characters and items, but obviously we won’t show everything and we’re keeping a few surprises for later in the year,” he then added.

According to the Nintendo exec, we’ll be learning more about the fighting mechanics, the roster, and even a new “DLC perspective” when their showcase goes live on June 12th at 9 AM PT. As for the Tournament itself, it’s free to attend at the Belasco Theater following immediately after the Splatoon 2 World Championship.

What characters would you like to see join the roster? Do you have that one off-shoot character you’d love to see but know probably won’t happen? Sound off with all of your E3 Super Smash Bros predictions in the comment section below and let’s get hype because it’s all going down soon!