‘Super Smash Bros.’ Invades ‘Grand Theft Auto’ With This Mod

There are a lot of cool mods out there but with the Grand Theft Auto franchise still being one of the biggest series in the gaming world, Rockstar’s crime title usually has the best of the best. With so many getting down on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the two worlds will inevitably collide but until the latest installment gets in on the GTA action, we do have this cool Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas mod that brings Super Smash Bros. into this particularly crazy world.

This mod, seen in the video above, can be downloaded right here and is completely free to use. As the video progresses, you can see the different skin changes for characters like Link, Mario, and more – and there’s even adorable Toon Link variations!

It’s a pretty simple reskin mod, nothing terribly fancy, but how could you possibly resist playing a Dark Toon Link in San Andreas? I mean, come on!

For those looking to play a mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the latest in the Smash franchise, we recently covered a hilarious Waluigi mod that finally makes the beloved villain a full-fledged fighter in the game. You can learn more about that right here, though that project is currently still in the works but the preview looks amazing!

According to the Waluigi official video’s listing, “A preview of Waluigi model swapped over Captain Falcon. These model swaps aren’t as easy as previous games, because a lot of work is actually put into it. Big thanks to Ploaj for removing unwanted polygons (we can’t remove the racket sadly), and Mastaklo for helping with the Texture compression. I need to make Recolors and UI and then I will release this mod.”

What are your thoughts on the latest mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or about modding in general? Who are you hoping gets revealed next as a new fighter? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!