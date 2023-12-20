New Smash Bros. Game Hinted at in Job Listing

Last month, Bandai Namco formally announced the creation of Studio 2 & Studio S, a development team working on contracted projects from Nintendo. Prior to that announcement, the studio had worked on several high-profile Switch games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. According to reporting from Twisted Voxel, new job openings have been listed at the company, including one for a 2D game. The job opening will apparently involve "the construction of stage specifications, level designs etc. for side-view action games." That description is leading to speculation that this is for a new game in the Super Smash Bros. series.

Readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an announcement. However, with a new Nintendo system rumored to release in the second half of 2024, a new Super Smash Bros. game would make a lot of sense. Since the series started in 1999, every Nintendo home console has played host to a Super Smash Bros. game, and there was even a release on 3DS. Nintendo and series creator Masahiro Sakurai have played coy about the future of the series, but it's hard to imagine a Nintendo system without Super Smash Bros. in some form.

Masahiro Sakurai and Super Smash Bros.

The biggest question surrounding the next Super Smash Bros. game is whether it will feature the involvement of Masahiro Sakurai. In addition to being the creator of the series, Sakurai has served as the director on every game, even providing the voice for King Dedede. Through his videos for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai has also become something of a face for the series; his candidness about the effort that goes into each game has given fans a greater appreciation for the development process.

However, the amount of work that goes into these games has clearly taken a toll on Sakurai. The director has openly talked about being "semi-retired," and he seems to be enjoying himself at the moment. It's impossible to imagine the series without his steady hand at the wheel, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to return when the series does.

Nintendo's Next System

At this time, official details about the next Nintendo system are very minimal. We know that Nintendo is planning a shorter window between the game's announcement and release. The company is also looking to make it easier to transition between systems, and will continue to use current Nintendo Accounts. Reports indicated that Nintendo showed off the system behind closed doors at Gamescom over the summer, and that it was seen playing a more technically impressive version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If the system truly is releasing in the second half of 2024, an official announcement will likely be made early next year.

