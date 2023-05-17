Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Gets Owned by Opponent's Mom

Professional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player Enrique "Maister" Hernandez has gotten a lot of heat lately thanks to a lack of sportsmanship at Low City Tide 2023. At the esports tournament, Maister defeated a 15-year-old opponent that goes by the handle "Syrup." Following the match, Maister allegedly told the younger player "you f**king suck" to his face. After Maister's comments started to go viral, the professional player initially tried to defend his comments on Twitter. However, the Tweet caught the attention of Syrup's mother, who proceeded to talk some smack of her own about the 23-year-old player.

"As an adult, I think players such as yourself have no class, zero sportsmanship, even if you win, you're still a loser all around. I have the utmost respect for all players but you're the low of the low! No doubt," wrote the player's mom.

The reply from Syrup's mom has gotten a ton of traction on Twitter, with fans applauding her comments, including pro players like Daramgar. The burn was so bad that Maister deleted his initial Tweet, and posted a new one. This time around, Maister apologized for his conduct, while also praising Syrup as "a great player with a lot of potential in him." Maister also claimed that this made him forgot how much younger his opponent was.

"While this is not an excuse, I genuinely forgot Syrup was as young as he is. Last time I played him was back in 2020, 3 years ago. Until then I hadn't heard much of him nor did I remember how old he was and I seriously mean this. I know there will be people who won't, but I really do mean it," Maister wrote on Twitter.

While smack talk has long been part of competitive gaming, it is important for players to remember the importance of sportsmanship. This is especially true for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which tend to attract players of all ages. Hopefully the experience truly was a learning experience for Maister!



