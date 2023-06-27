Nintendo Switch 2 Will Carry Over Current Nintendo Accounts

Everyone is wondering when Nintendo's next video game console will be revealed, but the company has offered little in the way of official details. During a recent investor Q&A, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa did reveal one interesting detail about the console: it will carry over the user's same Nintendo Account, in order to ensure an easy transition. That's not a huge deal, but it does show that the company is looking at ways to make it easier for current Nintendo Switch owners to set things up and use things like save data, credit card information, Gold Points, and more.

"As for the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do as much as possible in order to smoothly transition our customers, while utilizing the Nintendo Account," said Furukawa (translated by @Genki_JPN).

When the Switch launched in 2017, the company basically started everything over from scratch, and the Nintendo experience is significantly different on Switch than it was on 3DS or Wii U. There has been a lot of speculation about whether things like the current Nintendo Switch Online apps will be playable on the next system, or if games and peripherals will be backwards compatible. We likely won't have any answers until closer to launch, but the fact that Furukawa plans to carry over the existing Nintendo Accounts is a good sign that the company sees the importance of an easy transition.

Switch has been an incredible success for Nintendo over the last six years, and it will be interesting to see whether the company can sell users on migrating to the next platform. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently stressed that losing last generation was difficult for his company, as PS4 owners have simply jumped to the PS5, bringing all their existing games and content with them. The best thing Nintendo can do is the same thing, making all of its current content available and ready to go on the company's next system. Hopefully Nintendo will give fans plenty of reason to buy a new console, whenever it does end up released!

Are you happy that Nintendo Accounts are sticking around? Do you think this is a sign the next system will be backwards compatible? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!