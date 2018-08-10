Classic Stages in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Will Retain Their Nintendo 64 Visuals

For those of you who still love to boot up the original Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo 64 so you can play a few rounds at Hyrule Castle, we have some great news for you. During today’s Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that classic stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will retain their classic visuals. Everything will be sharpened up, of course, but they will look like their N64 counterparts, and we think that’s amazing. See for yourself in the footage above!

Most of the N64 stages are here and accounted for. It looks like we have six in all, including Peach’s Castle, Congo Jungle, Hyrule Castle, Mushroom Kingdom, Yoshi’s Island, Dream Land, and Saffron City. The Sector Z Starfox ship is included as well, though it appears they went with an updated version of that particular map, as it’s appeared in multiple Smash Bros. games.

Nintendo has released a few new screenshots showing these stages in their greater, retro glory. Check out a few below:

Personally, I can’t wait to go back to the classic version of Hyrule Castle and duke it out with my friends. Playing a round of Super Smash Bros. on Hyrule Castle is what made me fall in love with the game as a kid, and it’s what inspired me to wash cars all summer so I could afford to buy the game for myself. It’s the first big purchase I ever made with my own money, and these are the kinds of memories that Nintendo is honoring by reviving these stages with their classic visuals. I love it so much.

The Smash Bros. Nintendo Direct made all of our jaws drop when it was revealed that this iteration would include 103 stages. Considering the fact that every stage can be transformed into a “Battlefield” or “Omega” form, you actually have over 300 unique stage variations on which to play. It’s pretty insane, and it even the classic stages will have these alternate forms for those of you who take your competition very seriously.

The Direct gave us more information than we knew what to do with, so we just wrote all of it to be safe. You can catch up on all of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, reveals, announcements, and characters right here.

