Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Potentially Revealed

According to a new rumor, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC fighter isn’t the recently rumored Gordon Freeman of Half-Life fame. Rather, it will be another Capcom character. More specifically, according to a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rumor making the rounds like crazy, the next DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch platform fighter is Dante from the Devil May Cry series. As you may know, fans have been requesting Dante for a long time. And while he hasn’t been linked and rumored with Ultimate as much as previous installments, it’s certainly a character that Smash fans would be excited to see.

Word of the rumor comes way of industry insider Sabi, who notes they aren’t ready to endorse the leak, however, they have heard it from three different sources at this point. That said, the journalist notes it’s not a verified leak, and thus it should be taken with a grain of salt.

“This is not a verified leak, take it with a grain of salt,” writes Sabi on Twitter. “I’ve heard from a third place that Dante is being heavily rumored now for Smash. Not going to completely back this up until I hear from a main source, but wanted to make it so these rumors are known.”

Of course, like Sabi notes, this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC “leaks” and “rumors” are coming fast and heavy at this point. Chances are one of them is legit, the question is: which one?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.