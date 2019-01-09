‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Maxes Out Every Primary Spirit

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player who put some serious time into the game’s World of Light mode has now maxed out every one of the acquirable 629 Primary Spirits.

The Ultimate player by the name of Messyproduct shared news of their accomplishment alongside an album which provided evidence of their successful endeavor. Not only did the player get every Primary Spirit to level 99, the max level those Spirits can reach, they even did the same for all the Spirits which can be further enhanced. The album below shows different Primary Spirits acquired through the World of Light and Spirit Board modes raised to that level, but be aware that there may be some Spirit spoilers in the images for those who want the supportive characters to remain a secret until they’re unlocked.

Detailing the images on Imgur, the player explained that there were 629 different Primary Spirits to acquire in Ultimate. Some of them can be enhanced though and duplicates were also acquired which explains why one of the images shows more than 629 level 99 Spirits. They even have all of the Support Spirits too, minus the ones that Nintendo released as timed exclusives for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Let’s Go, Pikachu players who have save data from those games on their Nintendo Switches.

“I obtained every single spirit and got them all to level 99, including enhance-able ones as well,” the player said about their accomplishment. “Overall the process was a little tedious, but I feel accomplished now that its done. Now if Nintendo would just release the Let’s Go exclusives…”

For any player who wanted to undertake the same task, Messyproduct gave some insight into their World of Light and Spirit Board strategy for maxing out all off the Primary Spirits around a month after the game’s release.

“I stocked up on rematch items and would battle the Legend class spirits on the spirit board that I thought were easiest, over and over again,” the player explained in a comment. “After a while, I’d dismiss them and use their core+the 4 large snacks on average they drop to level up. That and I did ace spirits which give generally one large snack.”

Those who aren’t interested in acquiring all these high-level Spirits and just want a powerful one should look for the Black Knight, an antagonist from some of the Fire Emblem games. The player recommended the knight as a Primary Spirit due to its defense and offense buffs.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.