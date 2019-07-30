Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Dragon Quest Hero Releases Today

The release date for the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter has been announced, and it’s much sooner than players might’ve expected. Dragon Quest’s Hero fighter will be in the game on July 30th for anyone who wants to buy the character as an individual fighter or those who already own the pass that grants them access to all the DLC. A specific release time for the character hasn’t been announced yet, but Hero is expected to go live alongside the game’s next big update.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai gave an in-depth look at the next DLC character in the video above that covers Hero as well as some other features that are coming to the game with this release. Breaking away from the typical format for these Ultimate videos, Sakurai played as Hero while providing commentary on how the character works.

As those who have been following the development of Hero will know, Dragon Quest fans are actually getting more than one character as part of the fighter’s release. Four different variations of Hero are featuring in Ultimate and are based on characters from various games in the series such as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition and Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation.

These characters can land critical hits and block projectiles with a shield, and they can also cast spells. You’ll need MP to do the latter with that resource measured by a bar above the character’s icon. Swooshing and zapping enemies are just a few of the abilities Hero has, each of them with differing effects based on how they’re used. One of the One of the most unique parts of the Hero’s kit is the down-special which pulls up a list of different commands right beneath the MP bar. These commands include Oomph, Psyche Up, Bounce, Heal, Flame Slash, Kacrackle Slash, Acceleratle, Kaboom, Snooze, Thwack, Zoom, Kaclang, Metal Slash, Hocus Pocus, Magic Burst, Kamikazee. Four of these commands will appear when opening a menu, and the huge list of possible commands means that Hero has the most moves out of any Smash fighter, Sakurai said.

Join Mr. Sakurai for an in-depth look at The Hero from #DragonQuest in this new video presentation before the character’s arrival in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! 📺 https://t.co/G7wn89Ij5V pic.twitter.com/SETPjlfpvT — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) July 30, 2019

With Hero releasing quite soon in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the next fighter that’s on the way will be the long-awaited Banjo-Kazooie. That fighter is scheduled to release in the game some time in the fall, though a specific date hasn’t been announced yet.