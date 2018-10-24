‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Leak Inspires Hilarious Wendy's Reaction

The Internet has been running wild with speculation following a potential Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak earlier today that suggests a nostalgic overload of characters coming to the game. But a lot of people are also having fun with the leak, including the fast food chain Wendy's, which decided to throw itself into the action.

The company Twitter account acknowledged that since the leaks are already out there, they might as well make a suggestion. And suggest they did, putting up a Wendy's picture alongside Smash Bros.-inspired font, reading "Wendy's Roasts the Competition!" You can see that inspired tweet and image below:

Since the leaks are already out there.. pic.twitter.com/ZFUVUKqhMO — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 24, 2018

As such, the reactions from fans have been pretty great, to say the least. You can see the best ones below, along with some tweets from Wendy's in response:

Just falling face first off the stage and losing — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 24, 2018

WE DEMAND A REVEAL OF WHOEVER WROTES THIS STUFF — Caleb Board (@CalebBoard) October 24, 2018

So it was you all along! — 💀🎃It's Spooky Scary Skeletons month you guys👻💀 (@ConstntMigraine) October 24, 2018

Got mc Donald’s shaking — Galaxy Heart 🌌 (@justaphotoedit) October 24, 2018

their shake machine broke — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 24, 2018

I legit want to see Wendy's do a rap battle. — ArtistaLyss 🎃(Attack Mode)🎃 (@unevenalyssa) October 24, 2018

We got a whole tape out — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 24, 2018

*slams table* yES — s p o o k a g i l l i t y (@Angelllity) October 24, 2018

Not getting over SHADOWed on this one — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 24, 2018

And apparently Wendy's is a big fan of Jigglypuff…

Is Jigglypuff gonna be good in Ultimate? — juandissimo (@LiquidHbox) October 24, 2018

it's Jigglypuff, so obviously best character — Wendy's (@Wendys) October 24, 2018

In case you missed it, the leak suggests that more characters are coming to the hit fighting game, including Banjo-Kazooie (yes, that Banjo-Kazooie), along with other favorites like Ken from Street Fighter and the long-lost Mach Rider, who initially debuted on the NES in a game of the same name.

If Wendy's was looking to get some good attention with its tweet, mission accomplished. But yeah, if we could get a fast food edition of Smash where the Burger King and Wendy's are taking on Colonel Sanders and Ronald McDonald, that'd be great. Maybe throw the Noid in there from Domino's as DLC.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7th for Nintendo Switch.