Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo Headed To San Diego Comic-Con

For the past few years, Nintendo has set up shop at the Marriott Marquis & Marina during San Diego Comic-Con, letting players cool off with their latest games and other activities. So why not stick with what works?

This time around, however, when the publisher does set up its video gaming lounge, it’ll be bringing a game that’s sure to be a big hit with fans — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate!

Nintendo confirmed the news this morning, as attendees will be able to stop by and check out the forthcoming multiplayer game for Switch in action. In addition, other games will be on hand:

Mario Tennis Aces

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

FIFA 19

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Overcooked 2

The Nintendo Gaming Lounge will also be able to check out the new Pokeball controller that can be used with Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! before the games release later this year.

Other activities include a Just Dance 2019 dance floor supplied by Ubisoft, photo opportunities and more.

And for those that want to skip the line and play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate a little sooner, Nintendo has provided the following advice:

“Fans who want a chance to skip the lines to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can tweet the Nintendo of America Twitter account (@NintendoAmerica) with the hashtag #BringMeSmash. If one of Nintendo’s roaming teams sees the tweet, they might show up with a golden ticket to allow the tweeter to skip the lines and get hands-on time with the game in the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. For fans ages 13-19, Nintendo will also host a fun 64-player Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Arcadian Teen Tournament on Saturday, July 21. Teens can sign up to participate at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. Contestants will win prizes for participating and winning.”

Hopefully we’ll see a tournament for the adults as well. Because we like Smash, too!

If you’re going to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, be sure to stop by the Nintendo Lounge and have some fun! It’s located at the Marriott Marquis & Marina.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.