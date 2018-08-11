Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Has Over 800 Music Tracks

Nintendo has revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn’t just bringing back every fighter in the series, but it will boast one of the biggest game soundtracks ever: 800 different music tracks deep.

Yes, that’s right, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a monstrous 800-plus music tracks. How it’s fitting all of the game’s content and all of this music into a download that doesn’t take up the entirety of the Nintendo Switch‘s memory is unknown. Typical Nintendo wizardry, most likely.

Nintendo also confirmed that stages can use any music from the series, and that among its 800 tracks, is over 30 different Castelvania tracks to accompany the newly-announced Castlevania fighters. In other words, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has more Castlevania tracks than some games have music tracks, and it isn’t even a Castlevania game.

If you factor in sound effects into the equation, the number is closer to 900, which surely makes it one of the biggest games ever when it comes to soundtrack size.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and is scheduled to arrive on December 7. For more news, information, and media on the game — including news that there are still multiple character reveals coming before launch — click here. For an overview, see the one below provided by Nintendo itself:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

