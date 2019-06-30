Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Piranha Plant Codes Expire Today

Before Joker and Hero and Banjo-Kazooie, there was Piranha Plant, the first official DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This spiny baddie from the Mario games was and is still available for anyone who either who registered their copy of the game by the end of January, but if you still haven’t gotten the fighter, you don’t have much longer to do so. Those codes that players received for registering their games are set to expire on June 30th which means today is the last day to add Piranha Plant to your roster.

The fighter released on January 29th just a day before the registration for Piranha Plant closed, so it’s likely that most people who were interested in getting the character already have it. Because the codes were sent out to players for them to redeem instead of the character automatically being added to the game, there’s a strong chance that many people just never felt inclined to redeem the code at the time. Codes expire on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT though, according to Nintendo’s FAQ page for the promotion, so now’s the time to do it if you haven’t.

If you haven’t redeemed your Piranha Plant, you’ll want to check your email that’s connected with your Nintendo account if you’re looking for the code. Nintendo kind of buried the lede when choosing the subject line for the email in question, so you’d be forgiven if you’ve passed over it without knowing what it was. The subject line is “Thank you for your purchase of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” which doesn’t at all sound like it’d have a code for a DLC fighter in there, but that’s where it is.

After getting your code, just head to the Nintendo eShop where there’s an option to redeem it, and you’ll have Piranha Plant in your game. If for some reason your Nintendo Switch isn’t accessible right now and won’t be until after the offer has already expired, you can always redeem your code by signing into Nintendo’s site and visiting the code redemption page.

Even if you haven’t had much of an interest in playing as Piranha Plant, it’s worth downloading if only because you’ll have another fighter in your roster. Who knows, maybe Nintendo will buff the plant in the future and you’ll have a fighter to your liking? Don’t get too attached though because you might have to give Piranha Plant a break to try out the next new fighters when Hero from Dragon Quest and Banjo-Kazooie are eventually added.