Master Chief Could Be Coming To ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

With Persona 5’s Joker poised to be added soon as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s second post-launch character, all eyes are on Nintendo as Smash fans patiently wait to find out who’s next. That said, while Nintendo hasn’t even hinted who could be next, 343 Industries may have done its job for it. More specifically, recently 343 Industries — via the official Halo Twitter account — interacted with a Twitter gaming post that asks fans who’d they would like to see added to the new Smash game via DLC. Right on cue was 343 Industries with a GIF of Master Chief, suggesting they want the green Spartan in the platform fighter.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: basically everyone wants their character in Smash. This is true, but it seems like 343 Industries is especially looking for (and maybe teasing) the cross-over. And given that Microsoft is starting to bring its games to the Nintendo Switch, it seems possible that at some point during various meetings, a Master Chief for Smash deal was struck. It’s possible. It may be unlikely. But hey, it’s possible.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For more news and media on the platform fighter, click here. For our thoughts on the game, peep our official review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: “Ultimate” is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date.

“Between a robust single-player component that Super Smash Bros. for Wii U sorely lacked and the ever-present competitive modes like VS and online play, there’s a lot to unpack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More than 50 hours of gameplay have given some insight into the game’s many modes, and it’s evident that the hype around the fighting game was absolutely warranted.”

