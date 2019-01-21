‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Recreates Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ Scene in-Game

By now you’ve probably seen The Room. It’s a cult classic that features star and director Tommy Wiseau as a man who finds out his girlfriend is cheating on him- and reacts in epic fashion. Of course, it falls into the “it’s so bad it’s good” category, and has since become a cult phenomenon with midnight screenings and more. And now, it’s become a staple in…Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Not that Tommy is officially a Smash character or anything, but a savvy player by the name of Pokeball35 has posted a new video on Twitter, recreating one of The Room‘s most infamous scenes.

You can see the video below. But, to sum up, it’s essentially a recreation of the “roof” scene, in which Wiseau storms onto the roof with a water bottle in his hand, exclaiming that he did not hit his girlfriend. However, it’s the way that he expresses it that’s magical, and the in-game footage is pretty much on the money. Check it out below.

What’s really great about this video are the reactions. Not only are fans enjoying what they see with this interaction, but it’s getting retweeted all over the place- and even Wiseau thought it was worthy enough to share on his Twitter page.

Check out some of the better reactions below.

Honestly, we wouldn’t mind seeing more of The Room‘s goodness in Smash and other games, if only because, well, c’mon, it’s The Room! Perhaps we could see characters based on Tommy and Greg take on all comers. But only if they have footballs.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both digital and physical form.

