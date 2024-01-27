New Superman Movies Won't Guarantee New Superman Games, WB Says

Warner Bros. is in no hurry to make more Superman video games. Superman is one of the most recognizable superheroes out there, but one could argue WB has failed him in some ways. It has will have been 12 years since the character's last solo movie when Superman returns to the big screen in 2025's Superman: Legacy and it has been 18 years since the character got his own video game. The last time Superman had his own AAA game was for Superman Returns and since then, he has only appeared in ensemble games like Injustice and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a title where he is not expected to even be playable.

With that said, fans were hopeful that a new Superman game may happen in the future with major changes happening at Warner Bros. and DC. James Gunn has taken over DC and is helping create a new cinematic universe that will also include video games. As of right now, no video games have been announced as part of this, but with Superman: Legacy marked as the first proper entry in this new universe, fans were hopeful we'd get a new Superman video game. It doesn't seem like WB feels obligated to make that happen, though. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO of global streaming and gaming JB Perrette spoke to Variety about the company's gaming ambitions and noted that they're only going to make a Superman game when they have something that makes sense and not just to have a tie-in.

"While they're working on a Superman movie title, we're not going to launch a Superman game purely because we feel obligated," Perrette says. "We have to do something that makes sense for the gaming strategy and for fans and for the consumer."

It was also noted that James Gunn is "actively working" with Warner Bros. Games on DC games, but no specifics were shared. On one hand, it's good to hear Warner Bros. isn't going to churn out movie tie-in games. The industry used to do this and it ended up leading to some really bad games. It was more feasible when game development didn't take 3+ years and tons of different resources, but now it doesn't make much sense. Whether a Superman game does happen remains to be seen, but if it does, don't expect it to arrive with Superman: Legacy in 2025.