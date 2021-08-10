Tales of Arise Demo Announced

✖

Bandai Namco has announced that a free demo for the upcoming video game Tales of Arise will officially be available as of August 18th. The full game itself is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th, and while there will apparently be no free demo on PC, the rest of the consoles will have the free demo for roughly a month prior to release.

Notably, while it was not announced initially, Bandai Namco has since clarified that progress from the free demo will not actually carry over to the full title. The decision on whether progress carries over from demos largely seems to be skewing in favor of allowing such a thing in recent history, so it makes the decision to not support that here all the more baffling. You can check out the initial announcement below:

The adventure of a lifetime starts in just ✨ one month ✨ A FREE PLAY DEMO of #TalesofArise will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Series X|S on August 18th! pic.twitter.com/PCio2xwvlm — Tales of Arise (@TalesofU) August 10, 2021

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine," the official description of Tales of Arise from Bandai Namco reads in part. "Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future."

As noted above, the Tales of Arise free demo is set to be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next week on August 18th. Tales of Arise itself is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the fact that Tales of Arise is getting a free demo? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming video game in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!