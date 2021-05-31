New Tales of Arise Trailer Shows Off Mystic Artes

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Tales of Arise that highlights the Mystic Artes for various playable characters in the latest and greatest entry in the long-running franchise. The trailer, which is seemingly only available in Japanese for the moment but will likely eventually have an English version, highlights the Mystic Artes abilities for Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, and Law. It seems like the promotional machine is kicking into full steam ahead as Bandai Namco gears up for Tales of Arise to release later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th.

The new trailer was also showcased on the PlayStation blog, but just the Japanese one so far. If you're willing to go the Google Translate route or happen to know Japanese yourself, there is plenty of Tales of Arise information to check out there, including what appears to detail on a new supporting character.

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine," the official description of Tales of Arise from Bandai Namco reads in part. "Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future."

As noted above, Tales of Arise is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

