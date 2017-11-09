Target Black Friday Ad Revealed, and It’s a Doozy

The moment we have all been waiting for: Target has finally released its Black Friday advert, and it’s packed with tons of fantastic gaming deals. Whether you’re looking for a brand new console, a few games you’ve been meaning to add to your backlog, or a sleek new handheld for gaming on the go, Target has you covered with some can’t-miss discounts.

There are a few pages of the ad that will be especially relevant to you guys here, so we’ll kick off with the cover page for gaming and tech, which features everything you need to make the transition over to 4K entertainment:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alright TV nerds, if you were stuck in the past and convinced that 4K TVs are still way too expensive, let this be your wake-up call. You can snag a 55″ 4K for only $250. That’s less than I paid for a smaller 1080p TV just a few years ago.

You’ll also notice that you can grab a 500GB Xbox One S for only $189.99. This is the cheapest a new Xbox One S has ever been, and it will come with a controller and a $25 Target gift card, which you can use to buy some super cheap games.

Speaking of games, Target will be featuring many as part of the Black Friday celebration! See them listed below!

More Consoles and Games

For the Sony fanboys we have a brand new, 1TB PS4 Slim for only $199.99. That’s an unbeatable price, and if you’re not looking to break in that new 4K TV with a PS4 Pro, then this is your best bet to experience Sony’s incredible 2017 lineup. Don’t be fooled by the picture. Your console will come with a controller, Call of Duty: WWII will be sold separately for $45.

As you can see we have some price tiers for newer and older games. The $15 section includes Resident Evil VII which is a must at this price, as well as Final Fantasy XV, For Honor, and Skyrim Special Edition.

For $25 it’s never too late to dive into Grand Theft Auto V, and Injustice 2 is still going to be the best superhero game you’ve ever played. The Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy is a no-brainer for anyone who loves the retro stuff.

Other notable pick-ups include Overwatch for $30, Assassin’s Creed Origins for $35, and Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II, and Shadow of War for only $30.

So what about the handheld goodness we promised?!

Handhelds and Nintendo

One of Target’s hottest door busters will be the brand new Legend of Zelda themed Nintendo 2DS, which was just revealed last week! You’ll be able to nab this beautiful 2DS, which comes pre-installed with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, for only $79.99. If you’re looking for a few more games to round out your new 2DS / 3DS library, Kirby: Planet Robobot, Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World, and Super Mario Maker 3DS cannot be missed for only $25.

You’ll notice that Xbox One and PS4 controllers are also on sale for $40 if you need something special for player 2, and LEGO Dimensions is half off. You might want to pick that up since it’s been discontinued; it may be worth good money one day!