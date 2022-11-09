Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals

Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals. Target itself has some big plans for the month of November with a great buy two get one free deal on a number of video games. This means you can get some of the biggest new games of 2022 and get one of them for free. This will even include recent releases like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in addition to pre-orders for major upcoming releases. It remains to be seen if God of War Ragnarok will also be shuffled into this deal, which includes hundreds of games, but it may not since it's coming out this week. There are also some other recently released games not included in this deal such as Bayonetta 3, which may be disappointing to Nintendo Switch fans. Either way, the deal is currently active and will run until November 12th. There are a lot of truly amazing games that we can recommend to you to snag with this deal. There's some that are total no brainers, some that are good for all ages, and others that give you a mature story to enjoy. 2022 has been a great year for games, so there's not many bad games to buy this holiday season. While there are still a few major releases still on the horizon, a lot of the biggest games have already dropped and many of them are included in this Target deal. What games are you going to pick up this month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. Keep scrolling to see some games we recommend for this deal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - $69.99 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available for Target's buy two, get one free deal. It's one of the year's biggest games and includes a bombastic campaign, highly replayable multiplayer mode, and two player co-op for Spec Ops missions. It's a pretty great value and if you get the game for PS4, you also get it on PS5. Same goes for buying the game on Xbox One, you'll also get it for Series S and X. You can read our review of the game by clicking here. prevnext

Gotham Knights - $69.99 (Photo: WB Games Montreal) Gotham Knights is another major 2022 release. Although it isn't being met with unanimous praise, it's hard to ignore a game that revolves around Batman and his allies. If you get two other games you're really excited for, but are on the fence about this one, it could make for a steal as your free title for this Target deal. You can click here to read our review of the game. prevnext

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - $59.99 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch right now and is a sequel to one of the console's earliest hits. It blends the lovable, hilarious antics of the Rabbids with characters from Mario's universe for a unique experience. It's unlike many other games out there, making it both fun and extremely original. You can click here to read our review of the game. prevnext

Resident Evil 4 Remake - $59.99 This one has yet to release, but is worth adding to your list. Resident Evil 4 Remake is shaping up to be one of 2023's best looking games, which isn't a tall order given the original is widely praised as one of the best survival horror games out there. The fact that you can get this game for free now as part of this Target deal and it won't release until March 24th, 2023 is a steal. prevnext

New Tales from the Borderlands - $49.99 New Tales from the Borderlands has sort of flown under the radar, but it's a sequel to Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands. It was one of the developer's most beloved games before the developer more or less collapsed in on itself. The demand was strong for more, so Gearbox took it upon itself to continue the series. It's not like the mainline Borderlands games, which really leans into gunplay and lots of action. This is more story driven, but sustains the humor and absurdity of the IP. Click here to read our review. prevnext

A Plague Tale: Requiem - $59.99 A Plague Tale: Requiem is a stellar follow up to one of the most beautiful, story driven games of the last few years. Of course, you should check out the first game before diving into the sequel, but it can't hurt to have the follow up game on standby for when you finish. You can read our review of the game here! prevnext

The Quarry - $39.99 - $49.99 (Photo: 2K Games) The Quarry is a new choice-based horror game from the creators of Until Dawn. A group of camp counselors spend one last night at summer camp when mysterious monsters and hunters spoil their fun and give them a night to remember. Your split second decisions decides who lives, who dies, what relationships overcome turmoil, and much more. It even has a multiplayer mode, so other players can have an input on the story and the choices that are being made. You can read our review here. prevnext

Elden Ring - $59.99 Elden RIng is a new Souls-like game, meaning it's not for the faint of heart. Those with patience and the desire to overcome obstacles will certainly love this game, but it does not hold your hand in the slightest. The game has been praised up and down and will likely be a contender for Game of the Year, if not win the award. prevnext

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $49.99 (Photo: Warner Bros.) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remakes every single mainline Star Wars film into one big LEGO adventure. It's a fun reframing of the classic film franchise that's accessible for all ages through simple, yet layered gameplay that ensures it's enjoyable for kids and adults. It's impossible to go wrong with this game if you have even the slightest amount of interest in Star Wars. prevnext