Here’s What Every New Teamfight Tactics Champion Does in Set 2

Teamfight Tactics has finally received its second set of content that’s now become playable assuming you have a PBE account. If you don’t you’ll have to wait until the next update to plot your path through the ranked ladder with new champions, Elements, and Classes, but you won’t have to wait that long to see what everyone can do. Following a spread of champion reveals through different Teamfight Tactics influencers, Riot Games has now revealed what each of the new champions can do and what teams will look like when multiple champs of the same type are grouped together.
Gone are the “Origins” that were in place during Set 1 – think Noble, Yordle, and other race-based and regional descriptors – and taking their place are “Elements.” These Elements feature the usual suspects like Electric, Inferno, and others that make use of the champions’ innate natures and their skins that they use in Set 2. If you see a champion that looks like it doesn’t fit in a specific Element, it’s justified by the skin that they’ll use in the game mode. Some of the Classes and the bonuses earned by combining these traits are the same as they were in Set 1, but pretty much everything else has been changed.
An infographic from earlier in the week gave a first look at each of the champions coming in Set 2 ahead of Wednesday’s more comprehensive reveal. Below you’ll find each of the Classes and Elements along with all the champions separated by their tiers. All of this is coming in Patch 9.22, so look for it on the PBE now if you can to try it out ahead of its release.
ELEMENTS
Crystal
- Skarner, Taric, Ashe
- Deploying multiple Crystal champions grants them a maximum limit to the amount of damage they can take from a single attack or ability hit.
Desert
- Renekton, Sivir, Azir, Khazix
- Deploying multiple Desert champions reduces the enemy team’s armor. The reduction increases if more Desert champions are deployed.
Electric
- Ornn, Volibear, Zed
- Deploying multiple Electric champions causes them to damage adjacent enemies whenever they critically strike or are critically struck.
Glacial
- Warwick, Volibear, Braum, Ezreal, Olaf
- Deploying multiple Glacial champions grants their attacks a chance to stun their target, increasing with more Glacials.
Inferno
- Zyra, Diana, Varus, Qiyana, Kindred, Annie, Brand
- Deploying multiple Inferno champions causes their abilities to temporarily ignite the ground beneath their targets, damaging enemies standing in the fire. Damage increases with more Inferno champions.
Light
- Nasus, Vayne, Jax, Aatrox, Soraka, Yorick
- Deploying multiple Light champions causes them to, on death, heal other Light champions for a percentage of their max health and grant them attack speed for the remainder of the round (stacking with multiple Light champion deaths). Heal and attack speed increase with more Light champions.
Steel
- Rek’Sai, Nocturne
- Deploying multiple Steel champions causes them to briefly become immune to damage when they drop below 50% health.
Mountain
- Taliyah, Qiyana, Malphite
- Deploying multiple Mountain champions grants a massive shield to a random ally at the start of combat.
Ocean
- Vladimir, Thresh, Syndra, Qiyana, Nautilus, Nami
- Deploying multiple Ocean champions periodically grants allies mana. The amount increases with more Ocean champions.
Poison
- Kog’Maw, Dr. Mundo, Twitch, Singed
- Deploying multiple Poison champions causes their damaging attacks and abilities to increase the mana costs of their targets’ abilities.
Shadow
- Malzahar, Kindred, Veigar, Sion, Master Yi
- Deploying multiple Shadow champions causes them to deal increased damage for the first few seconds of combat, as well as for a few seconds when they score a takedown. Deploying more Shadow champions causes all of them to deal increased damage when any of them score a takedown.
Wind
- Yasuo, Qiyana, Janna
- Deploying both Wind champions grants your team dodge chance.
Woodland
- Maokai, Ivern, Neeko, LeBlanc
- Deploying multiple Woodland champions causes one of them to randomly create a clone of themselves (including items) at the start of combat.
CLASSES
Alchemist
- Singed
- Alchemists can move through other units and never stop moving.
Assassin
- Diana, LeBlanc, Qiyana, Nocturne, Kha’Zix, Zed
- Assassins sneak across the battlefield at the start of combat, placing themselves opposite from where they started
- Deploying multiple Assassins grants them critical strike chance and increased critical strike damage, increasing with more Assassins.
Avatar
- Lux
- An Avatar’s element is counted twice for trait bonuses.
Berserker
- Renekton, Jax, Volibear, Dr. Mundo, Sion, Olaf
- Deploying multiple Berserkers grants their attacks a chance to deal damage in a cone behind the target. The chance increases with more Berserkers.
Blademaster
- Yasuo, Sivir, Aatrox, Master Yi
- Deploying multiple Blademasters grants their attacks a chance to hit extra times, increasing with more Blademasters.
Summoner
- Zyra, Malzahar, Azir, Annie, Yorick, Zed
- Deploying multiple Summoners increases the health and duration of their spawned allies, increasing with more Summoners.
- Summoners’ pets benefit from Element and Class bonuses, but don’t count as additional units toward activating higher levels of those bonuses.
Druid
- Ivern, Maokai, Neeko
- Deploying two Druids grants all Druids health regeneration.
Mage
- Vladimir, Taliyah, Syndra, LeBlanc, Veigar, Brand
- Deploying multiple Mages grants them a chance after casting an ability to cast it again. This chance increases with more mages.
Mystic
- Soraka, Janna, Master Yi, Nami
- Deploying multiple Mystics grants all allies magic resist, increasing with more Mystics.
Predator
- Warwick, Kog’Maw, Skarner, Rek’Sai
- Deploying multiple Predators causes their attacks and abilities to immediately kill low-health enemies.
Ranger
- Vayne, Varus, Ezreal, Kindred, Ashe, Twitch
- Deploying multiple Rangers periodically grants them a chance to gain a burst of attack speed, increasing with more Rangers.
Warden
- Ornn, Nasus, Thresh, Braum, Nautilus, Malphite, Taric
- Deploying multiple Wardens grants them armor, increasing with more Wardens.
TIER 1 CHAMPIONS
Diana
- Inferno
- Assassin
- Flame Cascade: Diana shields herself for a few seconds and creates three flame orbs that orbit her. Orbs explode when they contact an enemy, dealing damage.
Ivern
- Woodland
- Druid
- Triggerseed: Ivern shields the lowest-health ally for a few seconds.
Kog’Maw
- Poison
- Predator
- Living Artillery: Kog’Maw launches acid that damages a random enemy.
Maokai
- Woodland
- Druid
- Sap Magic (passive): Whener Maokai is damaged by an enemy spell, his next attack heals him.
Nasus
- Light
- Warden
- Fury of the Dawn: Nasus temporarily enrages, gaining bonus health and damaging adjacent enemies each second for the duration.
Ornn
- Electric
- Warden
- Lightning Breath: Ornn breathes lightning in a cone in front of him, damaging enemies and increasing their chance to be critically struck for the next few seconds.
Renekton
- Desert
- Berserker
- Cull the Meek: Renekton damages adjacent enemies and heals himself for each enemy hit.
Taliyah
- Mountain
- Mage
- Seismic Shove: Taliyah erupts the ground under a random enemy, knocking them toward her if ranged, or away if melee.
Vayne
- Light
- Ranger
- Silver Bolts (Passive): Vayne passively deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy’s maximum health.
Vladimir
- Ocean
- Mage
- Drain: Vladimir damages a target enemy, healing himself for the damage dealt.
Warwick
- Glacial
- Predator
- Infinite Duress: Warwick pounces onto the lowest-health enemy, stunning and damaging them. Applies on-hit effects.
Zyra
- Inferno
- Summoner
- Rampant Growth: Zyra spawns two untargetable Flame Spitters on random hexes at the edge of the arena, which attack the nearest enemy.
TIER 2 CHAMPIONS
Braum
- Glacial
- Warden
- Unbreakable: Braum raises his shield toward the furthest enemy, reducing incoming damage from that direction and blocking projectiles.
Jax
- Light
- Berserker
- Counter Strike: Jax gains 100% dodge chance for the next few seconds, then briefly stuns and damages adjacent enemies.
Leblanc
- Woodland
- Assassin, Mage
- Ethereal Chain: Leblanc sends a chain toward the nearest enemy, stunning and damaging them after a delay.
Malzahar
- Shadow
- Summoner
- Shadow Swarm: Malzahar creates a portal that spawns minions. More star levels, more minions.
Neeko
- Woodland
- Druid
- Blooming Burst: Neeko throws a seed at a random enemy that explodes three times in a larger and larger radius.
Rek’Sai
- Steel
- Predator
- Furious Bite: Rek’Sai bites her target, dealing true damage.
Skarner
- Crystal
- Predator
- Crystalline Exoskeleton: Skarner shields himself for a few seconds, gaining bonus attack speed while the shield holds.
Syndra
- Ocean
- Mage
- Hydro Sphere: Syndra conjures a Hydro Sphere at a target location that damages enemies.
Thresh
- Ocean
- Warden
- Deep Sea Passage: Thresh throws his lantern to the lowest-health ally, shielding them and nearby allies for a few seconds.
Varus
- Inferno
- Ranger
- Piercing Arrow: Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.
Volibear
- Electric, Glacial
- Berserker
- Thunder Bite: Volibear bites his target, dealing damage. Thunder Bite instantly kills enemies below a certain amount of health, fully restoring Volibear’s mana.
Yasuo
- Wind
- Blademaster
- Last Breath: Yasuo instantly appears next to the enemy with the most items, attacking them multiple times in rapid succession and knocking them up for the duration.
TIER 3 CHAMPIONS
Aatrox
- Light
- Blademaster
- The Arclight Blade: Aatrox slams his sword in a circle in front of him, damaging enemies hit.
Azir
- Desert
- Summoner
- Arise!: Azir summons an untargetable Sand Soldier near a random enemy that attacks whenever Azir attacks.
Dr. Mundo
- Poison
- Berserker
- Adrenaline Rush: Dr. Mundo spawns a toxic cloud around himself that damages adjacent enemies and heals himself for the damage dealt for several seconds.
Ezreal
- Glacial
- Ranger
- Ice Shot: Ezreal fires a shard of ice toward the lowest-health enemy, damaging the first enemy hit and applying on-hit effects.
Kindred
- Shadow, Inferno
- Ranger
- Wolf’s Frenzy: Lamb tumbles away from her target while Wolf bites them, dealing damage.
Nautilus
- Ocean
- Warden
- Depth Charge: Nautilus sends out a depth charge that seeks out the furthest enemy champion, knocking them up and stunning them for a really long time.
Nocturne
- Steel
- Assassin
- Steel Blades (Passive): Every three hits, Nocturne’s next attack is enhanced, damaging all adjacent enemies and healing him for a portion of damage dealt.
Qiyana
- Inferno OR Ocean OR Mountain OR Wind
- Assassin
- Edge of Ixtal: Qiyana dashes to the side of her target and throws a blast of wind through them, damaging and stunning enemies it passes through.
Sion
- Shadow
- Berserker
- Decimating Smash: Sion smashes an area in front of him after a delay, knocking up and damaging enemies.
Sivir
- Desert
- Blademaster
- Ricochet: Sivir’s attacks temporarily bounce to nearby units.
Soraka
- Light
- Mystic
- Equinox: Soraka temporarily calms an area around a random enemy, damaging enemies and preventing them from gaining mana while inside.
Veigar
- Shadow
- Mage
- Primordial Burst: Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy, dealing damage. Instantly kills enemies at lower star levels than Veigar.
TIER 4 CHAMPIONS
Annie
- Inferno
- Summoner
- Tibbers!: Annie summons Tibbers onto a nearby hex. Tibbers attacks nearby enemies while active.
Ashe
- Crystal
- Ranger
- Ranger’s Focus: For the next few seconds Ashe gains attack speed and her attacks fire a flurry of arrows, dealing bonus damage.
Brand
- Inferno
- Mage
- Pyroclasm: Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.
Janna
- Wind
- Mystic
- Monsoon: Janna knocks back enemies in a large area and channels for a few seconds, continuously healing nearby allies.
Kha’Zix
- Desert
- Assassin
- Arid Assault: Kha’Zix briefly becomes stealthed, becoming untargetable and causing his next attack to critically strike.
Malphite
- Mountain
- Warden
- Unstoppable Force: Malphite throws himself toward a random enemy, damaging and knocking up nearby enemies when he arrives.
Olaf
- Glacial
- Berserker
- Berserker Rage: For the rest of combat, Olaf gains a large amount of Attack Speed and Lifesteal for a few seconds and becomes immune to crowd control.
Twitch
- Poison
- Ranger
- Spray and Pray: Twitch temporarily gains infinite range and his attacks become piercing bolts that fly through their targets to the end of the board, damaging all enemies they pass through.
Yorick
- Light
- Summoner
- Shepherd of Souls: Yorick blesses several of his lowest-health allies, reviving them as a Minion of Light when they die. More star levels, more targets.
TIER 5 CHAMPIONS
Master Yi
- Shadow, Mystic
- Blademaster
- Meditate: Master Yi becomes untargetable and significantly heals himself over a few seconds. After channeling, his attacks temporarily deal bonus magic damage on hit.
Nami
- Ocean
- Mystic
- Tidal Wave: Nami sends a massive wave toward a random enemy, damaging and knocking up enemies it passes through and granting allies it passes through bonus magic damage on hit.
Singed
- Poison
- Alchemist
- Poison Trail (Passive): Singed passively leaves a poison cloud behind himself that damages enemies who stand in it.
Taric
- Crystal
- Warden
- Cosmic Radiance: After a delay, Taric and all nearby allies become invulnerable for a few seconds.
Zed
- Electric
- Summoner, Assassin
- Living Lightning: Zed creates an identical clone of himself behind his current target, copying his items as well. This clone can also cast Living Lightning.
TIER 7 CHAMPION
Lux
- Electric OR Inferno OR Glacial OR Crystal OR Wind OR Woodland OR Steel OR Ocean OR Shadow OR Light
- There are ten copies of Lux in each game, one of each of the above elements.
- Once you purchase one Lux, the other Luxes will become that element when you see them in your shop.
- Avatar
- Final Spark: Lux fires a giant laser that deals massive damage to enemies hit and restores mana based on enemies hit.