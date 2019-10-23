Here’s What Every New Teamfight Tactics Champion Does in Set 2

Teamfight Tactics has finally received its second set of content that’s now become playable assuming you have a PBE account. If you don’t you’ll have to wait until the next update to plot your path through the ranked ladder with new champions, Elements, and Classes, but you won’t have to wait that long to see what everyone can do. Following a spread of champion reveals through different Teamfight Tactics influencers, Riot Games has now revealed what each of the new champions can do and what teams will look like when multiple champs of the same type are grouped together.

Gone are the “Origins” that were in place during Set 1 – think Noble, Yordle, and other race-based and regional descriptors – and taking their place are “Elements.” These Elements feature the usual suspects like Electric, Inferno, and others that make use of the champions’ innate natures and their skins that they use in Set 2. If you see a champion that looks like it doesn’t fit in a specific Element, it’s justified by the skin that they’ll use in the game mode. Some of the Classes and the bonuses earned by combining these traits are the same as they were in Set 1, but pretty much everything else has been changed.

An infographic from earlier in the week gave a first look at each of the champions coming in Set 2 ahead of Wednesday’s more comprehensive reveal. Below you’ll find each of the Classes and Elements along with all the champions separated by their tiers. All of this is coming in Patch 9.22, so look for it on the PBE now if you can to try it out ahead of its release.

ELEMENTS

Crystal

Skarner, Taric, Ashe

Deploying multiple Crystal champions grants them a maximum limit to the amount of damage they can take from a single attack or ability hit.

Desert

Renekton, Sivir, Azir, Khazix

Deploying multiple Desert champions reduces the enemy team’s armor. The reduction increases if more Desert champions are deployed.

Electric

Ornn, Volibear, Zed

Deploying multiple Electric champions causes them to damage adjacent enemies whenever they critically strike or are critically struck.

Glacial

Warwick, Volibear, Braum, Ezreal, Olaf

Deploying multiple Glacial champions grants their attacks a chance to stun their target, increasing with more Glacials.

Inferno

Zyra, Diana, Varus, Qiyana, Kindred, Annie, Brand

Deploying multiple Inferno champions causes their abilities to temporarily ignite the ground beneath their targets, damaging enemies standing in the fire. Damage increases with more Inferno champions.

Light

Nasus, Vayne, Jax, Aatrox, Soraka, Yorick

Deploying multiple Light champions causes them to, on death, heal other Light champions for a percentage of their max health and grant them attack speed for the remainder of the round (stacking with multiple Light champion deaths). Heal and attack speed increase with more Light champions.

Steel

Rek’Sai, Nocturne

Deploying multiple Steel champions causes them to briefly become immune to damage when they drop below 50% health.

Mountain

Taliyah, Qiyana, Malphite

Deploying multiple Mountain champions grants a massive shield to a random ally at the start of combat.

Ocean

Vladimir, Thresh, Syndra, Qiyana, Nautilus, Nami

Deploying multiple Ocean champions periodically grants allies mana. The amount increases with more Ocean champions.

Poison

Kog’Maw, Dr. Mundo, Twitch, Singed

Deploying multiple Poison champions causes their damaging attacks and abilities to increase the mana costs of their targets’ abilities.

Shadow

Malzahar, Kindred, Veigar, Sion, Master Yi

Deploying multiple Shadow champions causes them to deal increased damage for the first few seconds of combat, as well as for a few seconds when they score a takedown. Deploying more Shadow champions causes all of them to deal increased damage when any of them score a takedown.

Wind

Yasuo, Qiyana, Janna

Deploying both Wind champions grants your team dodge chance.

Woodland

Maokai, Ivern, Neeko, LeBlanc

Deploying multiple Woodland champions causes one of them to randomly create a clone of themselves (including items) at the start of combat.

CLASSES

Alchemist

Singed

Alchemists can move through other units and never stop moving.

Assassin

Diana, LeBlanc, Qiyana, Nocturne, Kha’Zix, Zed

Assassins sneak across the battlefield at the start of combat, placing themselves opposite from where they started

Deploying multiple Assassins grants them critical strike chance and increased critical strike damage, increasing with more Assassins.

Avatar

Lux

An Avatar’s element is counted twice for trait bonuses.

Berserker

Renekton, Jax, Volibear, Dr. Mundo, Sion, Olaf

Deploying multiple Berserkers grants their attacks a chance to deal damage in a cone behind the target. The chance increases with more Berserkers.

Blademaster

Yasuo, Sivir, Aatrox, Master Yi

Deploying multiple Blademasters grants their attacks a chance to hit extra times, increasing with more Blademasters.

Summoner

Zyra, Malzahar, Azir, Annie, Yorick, Zed

Deploying multiple Summoners increases the health and duration of their spawned allies, increasing with more Summoners.

Summoners’ pets benefit from Element and Class bonuses, but don’t count as additional units toward activating higher levels of those bonuses.

Druid

Ivern, Maokai, Neeko

Deploying two Druids grants all Druids health regeneration.

Mage

Vladimir, Taliyah, Syndra, LeBlanc, Veigar, Brand

Deploying multiple Mages grants them a chance after casting an ability to cast it again. This chance increases with more mages.

Mystic

Soraka, Janna, Master Yi, Nami

Deploying multiple Mystics grants all allies magic resist, increasing with more Mystics.

Predator

Warwick, Kog’Maw, Skarner, Rek’Sai

Deploying multiple Predators causes their attacks and abilities to immediately kill low-health enemies.

Ranger

Vayne, Varus, Ezreal, Kindred, Ashe, Twitch

Deploying multiple Rangers periodically grants them a chance to gain a burst of attack speed, increasing with more Rangers.

Warden

Ornn, Nasus, Thresh, Braum, Nautilus, Malphite, Taric

Deploying multiple Wardens grants them armor, increasing with more Wardens.

TIER 1 CHAMPIONS

Diana

Inferno

Assassin

Flame Cascade: Diana shields herself for a few seconds and creates three flame orbs that orbit her. Orbs explode when they contact an enemy, dealing damage.

Ivern

Woodland

Druid

Triggerseed: Ivern shields the lowest-health ally for a few seconds.

Kog’Maw

Poison

Predator

Living Artillery: Kog’Maw launches acid that damages a random enemy.

Maokai

Woodland

Druid

Sap Magic (passive): Whener Maokai is damaged by an enemy spell, his next attack heals him.

Nasus

Light

Warden

Fury of the Dawn: Nasus temporarily enrages, gaining bonus health and damaging adjacent enemies each second for the duration.

Ornn

Electric

Warden

Lightning Breath: Ornn breathes lightning in a cone in front of him, damaging enemies and increasing their chance to be critically struck for the next few seconds.

Renekton

Desert

Berserker

Cull the Meek: Renekton damages adjacent enemies and heals himself for each enemy hit.

Taliyah

Mountain

Mage

Seismic Shove: Taliyah erupts the ground under a random enemy, knocking them toward her if ranged, or away if melee.

Vayne

Light

Ranger

Silver Bolts (Passive): Vayne passively deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy’s maximum health.

Vladimir

Ocean

Mage

Drain: Vladimir damages a target enemy, healing himself for the damage dealt.

Warwick

Glacial

Predator

Infinite Duress: Warwick pounces onto the lowest-health enemy, stunning and damaging them. Applies on-hit effects.

Zyra

Inferno

Summoner

Rampant Growth: Zyra spawns two untargetable Flame Spitters on random hexes at the edge of the arena, which attack the nearest enemy.

TIER 2 CHAMPIONS

Braum

Glacial

Warden

Unbreakable: Braum raises his shield toward the furthest enemy, reducing incoming damage from that direction and blocking projectiles.

Jax

Light

Berserker

Counter Strike: Jax gains 100% dodge chance for the next few seconds, then briefly stuns and damages adjacent enemies.

Leblanc

Woodland

Assassin, Mage

Ethereal Chain: Leblanc sends a chain toward the nearest enemy, stunning and damaging them after a delay.

Malzahar

Shadow

Summoner

Shadow Swarm: Malzahar creates a portal that spawns minions. More star levels, more minions.

Neeko

Woodland

Druid

Blooming Burst: Neeko throws a seed at a random enemy that explodes three times in a larger and larger radius.

Rek’Sai

Steel

Predator

Furious Bite: Rek’Sai bites her target, dealing true damage.

Skarner

Crystal

Predator

Crystalline Exoskeleton: Skarner shields himself for a few seconds, gaining bonus attack speed while the shield holds.

Syndra

Ocean

Mage

Hydro Sphere: Syndra conjures a Hydro Sphere at a target location that damages enemies.

Thresh

Ocean

Warden

Deep Sea Passage: Thresh throws his lantern to the lowest-health ally, shielding them and nearby allies for a few seconds.

Varus

Inferno

Ranger

Piercing Arrow: Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.

Volibear

Electric, Glacial

Berserker

Thunder Bite: Volibear bites his target, dealing damage. Thunder Bite instantly kills enemies below a certain amount of health, fully restoring Volibear’s mana.

Yasuo

Wind

Blademaster

Last Breath: Yasuo instantly appears next to the enemy with the most items, attacking them multiple times in rapid succession and knocking them up for the duration.

TIER 3 CHAMPIONS

Aatrox

Light

Blademaster

The Arclight Blade: Aatrox slams his sword in a circle in front of him, damaging enemies hit.

Azir

Desert

Summoner

Arise!: Azir summons an untargetable Sand Soldier near a random enemy that attacks whenever Azir attacks.

Dr. Mundo

Poison

Berserker

Adrenaline Rush: Dr. Mundo spawns a toxic cloud around himself that damages adjacent enemies and heals himself for the damage dealt for several seconds.

Ezreal

Glacial

Ranger

Ice Shot: Ezreal fires a shard of ice toward the lowest-health enemy, damaging the first enemy hit and applying on-hit effects.

Kindred

Shadow, Inferno

Ranger

Wolf’s Frenzy: Lamb tumbles away from her target while Wolf bites them, dealing damage.

Nautilus

Ocean

Warden

Depth Charge: Nautilus sends out a depth charge that seeks out the furthest enemy champion, knocking them up and stunning them for a really long time.

Nocturne

Steel

Assassin

Steel Blades (Passive): Every three hits, Nocturne’s next attack is enhanced, damaging all adjacent enemies and healing him for a portion of damage dealt.

Qiyana

Inferno OR Ocean OR Mountain OR Wind

Assassin

Edge of Ixtal: Qiyana dashes to the side of her target and throws a blast of wind through them, damaging and stunning enemies it passes through.

Sion

Shadow

Berserker

Decimating Smash: Sion smashes an area in front of him after a delay, knocking up and damaging enemies.

Sivir

Desert

Blademaster

Ricochet: Sivir’s attacks temporarily bounce to nearby units.

Soraka

Light

Mystic

Equinox: Soraka temporarily calms an area around a random enemy, damaging enemies and preventing them from gaining mana while inside.

Veigar

Shadow

Mage

Primordial Burst: Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy, dealing damage. Instantly kills enemies at lower star levels than Veigar.

TIER 4 CHAMPIONS

Annie

Inferno

Summoner

Tibbers!: Annie summons Tibbers onto a nearby hex. Tibbers attacks nearby enemies while active.

Ashe

Crystal

Ranger

Ranger’s Focus: For the next few seconds Ashe gains attack speed and her attacks fire a flurry of arrows, dealing bonus damage.

Brand

Inferno

Mage

Pyroclasm: Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.

Janna

Wind

Mystic

Monsoon: Janna knocks back enemies in a large area and channels for a few seconds, continuously healing nearby allies.

Kha’Zix

Desert

Assassin

Arid Assault: Kha’Zix briefly becomes stealthed, becoming untargetable and causing his next attack to critically strike.

Malphite

Mountain

Warden

Unstoppable Force: Malphite throws himself toward a random enemy, damaging and knocking up nearby enemies when he arrives.

Olaf

Glacial

Berserker

Berserker Rage: For the rest of combat, Olaf gains a large amount of Attack Speed and Lifesteal for a few seconds and becomes immune to crowd control.

Twitch

Poison

Ranger

Spray and Pray: Twitch temporarily gains infinite range and his attacks become piercing bolts that fly through their targets to the end of the board, damaging all enemies they pass through.

Yorick

Light

Summoner

Shepherd of Souls: Yorick blesses several of his lowest-health allies, reviving them as a Minion of Light when they die. More star levels, more targets.

TIER 5 CHAMPIONS

Master Yi

Shadow, Mystic

Blademaster

Meditate: Master Yi becomes untargetable and significantly heals himself over a few seconds. After channeling, his attacks temporarily deal bonus magic damage on hit.

Nami

Ocean

Mystic

Tidal Wave: Nami sends a massive wave toward a random enemy, damaging and knocking up enemies it passes through and granting allies it passes through bonus magic damage on hit.

Singed

Poison

Alchemist

Poison Trail (Passive): Singed passively leaves a poison cloud behind himself that damages enemies who stand in it.

Taric

Crystal

Warden

Cosmic Radiance: After a delay, Taric and all nearby allies become invulnerable for a few seconds.

Zed

Electric

Summoner, Assassin

Living Lightning: Zed creates an identical clone of himself behind his current target, copying his items as well. This clone can also cast Living Lightning.

TIER 7 CHAMPION

Lux