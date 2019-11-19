Teamfight Tactics Ranks Are Being Hard Reset

Teamfight Tactics players who worked their way up through the ranks of the first set of champions and mechanics will have to do so once again in Rise of the Elements. Riot Games confirmed this week that players’ ranks they reached in the game mode’s ranked playlist will be reset when Patch 9.23 released which means that every player will start off at Iron. They’ll begin their new climb with a soft MMR reset though, so players who did well last season should rank up quickly through Rise of the Elements if they keep up the same performance.

Riot’s plans for the Rise of the Elements ranked season were detailed in a post on the League of Legends boards. Players have been asking about the way ranked would be handled in Teamfight Tactics now that an entirely new set of champions and mechanics have been implemented since Rise of the Elements released, and we now know it’ll be managed by the hard and soft resets of rank and MMR, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riot MapleNectar, the gameplay producer for Teamfight Tactics, said Riot wanted to offer players the same chance to go through an “incredibly satisfying period of time” as they rank up again in Rise of the Elements. The Rioter continued to explain what’ll happen when Patch 9.23 goes live and how ranks will be handled.

“Given that we’ve introduced almost entirely new champions, spells, and strategies, we feel now is a good time to go for a big change, and gather feedback from players to see how it feels to inform future set releases,” the Rioter said. “It’s worth noting that during placements – the first 5 ranked games you play on 9.23, you will not lose any LP regardless of how low you place so the sky’s the limit if you win all 5!”

As for the MMR’s soft reset, Riot MapleNectar said this change will help reflect the learning curve players will have to go through since they’ve been working out their Rise of the Elements strategies.

“That being said, players who were high MMR in Set 1 can expect that they’ll progress through the ranks faster than those who were lower MMR,” the gameplay producer continued. “While we want your first games to be competitive, we also didn’t want it to feel like you were punished for doing well during set 1.”

Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends will both be getting Patch 9.23 this week, so expect to see the ranked changes reflected there when that update is released.