Teamfight Tactics Announces New Rise of the Elements Pass

Teamfight Tactics is moving into its next big set of champion and system features soon, and with that update comes another pass Teamfight Tactics Pass to give player a chance to earn rewards. It’s called the “Rise of the Elements Pass” after the set of the same name that introduces elemental effects to the auto-battler. Riot Games revealed details on how the Rise of the Elements Pass will work and how it’s been improved from the Beta Pass to hopefully give its users better rewards.

If you’ve been playing Teamfight Tactics since the League of Legends game mode first launched, you’ve undoubtedly been collecting your Beta Pass rewards by logging on each day and playing a game or two. Like the battle pass system found in other games, the Beta Pass offered a stream of rewards including skins for the arena and Summoner Icons with the most coveted rewards being new Little Legend Eggs.

The opening of Riot’s post about the Rise of the Elements Pass confirmed what Teamfight Tactics players were probably hoping to hear most of all: The rewards will be better this time.

“The Rise of the Elements pass is more heavily focused on the most exciting stuff,” Riot said about the next pass. “You’ll be able to earn four map chromas, based off the four core elements of the set: Inferno, Mountain, Ocean, and Cloud. This pass doesn’t have any summoner icons—we’ve seen the memes and know you have plenty of them. We’ve upgraded all of the smaller rewards to emotes. At the end of the pass are two little legends eggs, a Set 1 Egg and a Set 1-3 Rare Egg.”

There were also multiple iterations of the Teamfight Tactics Beta Pass which meant that not everyone got to earn the rewards it boasted depending on how much you played. That’ll change as well in the Rise of the Elements pass since it’ll be kept in place throughout the entirety of the Rise of the Elements set.

Missions are getting a similar overhaul where Riot will give players some missions that may take more than a day to complete while others can still be taken care of within a few matches. The Orb of Enlightenment that gives the occasional XP dump for returning players is also changing to that it’s more accessible to those who don’t play every day.

“We wanted to make it easier for players who don’t play TFT every day but still play a lot of it to get a good amount of XP from the Orb,” Riot said. “The Orb will now recharge every three days instead of every day, so if you only play certain nights or only on weekends, you’ll have a much easier time earning XP in this pass.”

Riot’s new Rise of the Elements Pass will begin when the Teamfight Tactics update goes live this week.