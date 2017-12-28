Teen Gamers React To Super Mario 64 – And It’s Mostly Good

We've come a long way since 1996, when Super Mario 64 on the Nintendo 64 was king of the platformers. We've seen a number of games that advance the genre in a number of ways – most notably Super Mario Odyssey.

Still, that didn't stop the team over at React from producing a new video where a number of teen (and young adult) gamers try their hand at Super Mario 64 – and see just far their skills can take them.

You can see the video in all its glory above, but there are a number of comments from the kids playing the game, from "This is old" to one player's enthusiastic "NO WAYYYYYYY!" From there, the players jump into the game.

"It looks very pixelated and boxy, but I'm not complaining," one person said about the graphics. Others thought it was cute, and another admitted that, for the '96 era, some players would've gone "apeshit" over it.

Then they moved on to gameplay. "He's not just jumping on enemies, he's decking them!" one noted. Another compared the Nintendo 64 controller to a "Wii controller now" but connected to a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4 controller.

After that, they jump into the first level, and take a good look around the now 20 year old level, discovering little surprises like, "Can I punch this?" and attaining their first star.

The video is a fun one, with the players showing general praise for the game, despite its age. However, they complained when they were told that they were only playing the first level. "No, you're not," one said, insisting on keeping hold of the controller. But there's general praise overall.

You can check out Super Mario 64 on Nintendo 64, or purchase it through the Wii U via the eShop. There's also a version available for Nintendo DS.