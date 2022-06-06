Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Will Come With Free Pizza Hut

✖

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting a physical release from Limited Run Games later this year, and when it does, fans can look forward to a collector's edition with a bunch of cool extras. However, fans that purchase any version of the game will be excited to know that it will also come with a coupon for a free personal sized pizza from Pizza Hut. The move is an obvious throwback to the NES release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game, which offered the exact same promotion. TMNT and free pizza really is the perfect combination!

In addition to the free pizza, the standard edition will also come with stickers, a reversible cover, and an art booklet. An image of the standard edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While Limited Run Games did not reveal any images of the Shredder's Revenge collector's edition, the company did provide information on what to expect. The collector's edition will include a SteelBook in a VHS-inspired box, a mini arcade replica, strategy guide, and an exclusive Shredder figure from Playmates. Unfortunately, no release date or price point has been revealed.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is an upcoming beat 'em up from DotEmu and Tribute Games. The title is meant to be a throwback to the original games from Konami, so it makes a lot of sense to do a promotion similar to what we saw on the original Nintendo Entertainment System! Once again, players will have the option of playing as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, but the game will also feature April O'Neil and Master Splinter, as well.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is slated to release later this year, but no definitive release date has been provided. The game will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? Do you plan on buying the game's physical release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!