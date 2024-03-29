Tekken 8 Reveals Eddy Gordo DLC Release Date, Patch Notes

Tekken 8 launched to rave reviews earlier this year with a massive roster featuring new characters and fan favorites. However, this is a fighting game, which means the developers at Bandai Namco have plans to pump out several DLC characters once the launch period is over. It was revealed recently that the first DLC character is Eddy Gordo, and today, the Tekken 8 team announced the DLC's release date. Eddy Gordo is officially coming to Tekken 8 on April 4th, though anyone who picked up the Playable Character Year 1 Pass will get access to the fighter 72 hours early on April 1st.

Eddy Gordo isn't the only new addition coming next week. Players will also get access to the 1.03.01 update, which adds several new cosmetics to Tekken 8. Notably, fans can pick up several new items in the Tekken Shop, including new custom sets for every playable character. Additionally, there are several new bug fixes and improvements, including an option to leave matches if your connection quality falls below a specific limit. The team also let fans know that the next patch will provide a few buffs to lesser-played characters to "showcase their uniqueness."

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Eddy Gordo update. Tekken 8 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, Eddy is out on April 1st in early access and will be available for everyone on April 4th.

Tekken 8 Eddy Gordo Update Patch Notes

Think you got the moves? Let's dance.



Eddy Gordo the Indomitable Flash is ready to do some legwork in #TEKKEN8 on April 5!



Available in early access on April 2 01:00 CEST | 16:00 PDT (Apr. 1) for Playable Character Year 1 Pass holders. pic.twitter.com/Hl5cqdejKK — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) March 29, 2024

New playable character ' EDDY GORDO ' 72-hour early access made available to owners of the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. Playable Character Year 1 Pass is included in the following: 「TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack」 「TEKKEN 8 Ultimate Edition」 「TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition」

'

New feature TEKKEN FIGHT PASS added to the TEKKEN SHOP During the specified period, players can increase their level by completing daily and weekly missions in online matches, allowing them to obtain various items. In the PREMIUM tier, where items are even more luxurious, players can also acquire TEKKEN COINS, which can be exchanged for various items in the TEKKEN SHOP.

added to the

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP New costume sets "Cyber Pack 01" and "Cyber Pack 02" available for all playable characters. A legacy costume for Yoshimitsu EDDY GORDO Avatar Skin



Functional improvements , Bug fixes . A feature has been added to RANKED MATCH, QUICK MATCH, and GROUP MATCH modes to allow for the termination and invalidation of matches if the network connection quality falls below certain specified conditions. An indication has been added to the versus screen in PLAYER MATCH mode to display when the stage has been randomly selected. A QUIT option has been added to the MAIN MENU to allow the game to be exited from sources other than the options menu (Steam version only).

, .

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters. In version 1.03, continuing from the previous version 1.02, focus was placed on correcting unintended move behavior. Work on an update focused on battle system balance is underway, but we are undertaking this with utmost caution by carefully evaluating user play data collected from around the world. Version 1.04 is scheduled for release in May following the conclusion of EVO Japan 2024. Version 1.04 will primarily focus on buffing characters who haven't been able to fully showcase their uniqueness. However, adjustments to certain moves that exhibit significant strength will also be made.



Scope of Update

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

"DOWNLOADED REPLAYS","MY REPLAY & TIPS": Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

"ONLINE REPLAY": Replay data from before the update will be deleted.