Tekken 8 Players Hate King Mains Right Now

Tekken 8 is one of the best games so far this year, but it is not balanced perfectly. We know this because when you come across a Panda main online it feels like you just spotted Bigfoot. Meanwhile, I see Reina more than my family. Over time, through balance adjustments, Bandai Namco will hopefully balance the roster more evenly, but until then the game is sometimes frustratingly imbalanced. Until this happens, if you are a King main, expect nobody to like you.

Right now, the Tekken Reddit page is dominated with posts hating on King, and King players. Meanwhile, any Tekken feed on X features at least several posts fed up with the character. We know from player data, King is in the top five most-played characters right now, and part of the reason is because his grabbing/throwing is out of control. If you're playing a King player, most of the match will be escaping hugs. There's nothing worse than being stuck in a King infinite grab. Literally, there is nothing worse.

Is Bandai Namco aware of how much players hate King and how badly the character needs some adjustments? We don't know. Hopefully, but it's not communicated as much. For all we know, a major King adjustment is in the works right now. Unfortunately, the opposite is also possible.

The King experience continues in Tekken 8 pic.twitter.com/8u13ZVRfu3 — mrsplaystuff (@mrsplaystuff) February 5, 2024

The Tekken 8 King Experience pic.twitter.com/o5Z94hzpsZ — LMNY | Affect 👑 🔜 CB2024 (@AffectTK) February 6, 2024

Me: Playing Tekken 8



Every King player in existence: pic.twitter.com/qm6IXPW2kM — HurtboxTV 📦🔅🔌🐰🎲🧟‍♀️👁‍🗨🎼🗿ထ🏆PNGTuber Arc (@HurtboxTV) February 6, 2024

Tekken 8 king might be the most brain dead character in modern fighting games lol. — menacing man (@TimothyTheFirst) February 11, 2024

I'd rather fight God on Sunday in the middle of Heaven after sinning ALL OF SATURDAY than fight Tekken 8 King. — MaK (@ThuhRealMak) February 1, 2024

Why is King so popular? Well, not only is the character decent in the current meta, but King is very newcomer friendly. Grabbing and throwing are some of the easier mechanics to wrap your head around when you start playing. Of course, there are many ways for experienced players to counter, but it's not always straightforward.

"That's just Tekken 8 as a whole, too," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "So much of it feels so welcoming that there are plenty of options for single-player battles, and if you spend enough time, it will eventually build the confidence to take it all online. But like other fighting games, it's going to be necessary to grind your skills. The strength of all of these potential options will be put to the test long after release, but as of right now, Tekken 8 is the best Tekken has ever been."