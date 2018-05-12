Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within May Soon Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch

It appears Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within may soon be heading to Nintendo’s newest hit gaming system, the Nintendo Switch.

While there’s no official word of Batman, Joker, and co. heading to the hybrid console, a new rating of the game for the platform has popped up on Germany’s rating board, indicating an announcement is right around the corner.

When it comes to rating boards, the German rating board isn’t commonly taken as a slam dunk confirmation like a rating on ESRB (North America) or PEGI (Europe) is, but given the fact that Telltale has already brought Batman: The Telltale Series to the platform, it makes sense its sequel would eventually also make its way to the console.

For those that don’t know: Batman: The Enemy Within – like all Telltale titles – is an episodic point-and-click adventure title. The game is the sequel to 2016’s Batman: The Telltale Series, and is currently available on a myriad of platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Mac, PC, and mobile devices. It’s first episode debuted back in August 2017, while its fifth and final episode arrived this past March.

Like the first game, critical reception of Batman: The Enemy Within was largely positive, with Metacritic scores ranging from 70s-80s depending on the episode. Common points of praise is the game’s original take on the Joker and its story, despite many feeling it was ultimately underserved by a not as great ending.

A package of all five episodes currently runs at $24.99 USD. You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Telltale itself:

In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?