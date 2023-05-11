Tenacious D Reveals New "Video Games" Music Video

Tenacious D, the longtime rock band helmed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass, has today released a new single titled "Video Games" that has been accompanied by an animated music video. Over the years, Black himself has been quite outspoken about his love of video games and has even starred in a handful of different titles like Brutal Legend, Psychonauts 2, and even Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 +2. Now, to make his love for the medium that much more pronounced, the latest track by Tenacious D sees Black loudly sharing his adoration for some of his own most loved games.

As a whole, "Video Games" is only a little more than a minute long and simply sees Black outright naming games like God of War, Fallout 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2 as the titles that he still dips into from time to time. Other than these three titles in mention, the video also contains references to numerous other franchises such as Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Legend of Zelda, Street Fighter, Tomb Raider, and Team Fortress 2. With all of these references, an animated version of Black can also be seen dressing up as some of the most popular characters from their respective series.

You can check out the full video for yourself here:

Outside of revealing "Video Games" today, Tenacious D also kicked off its latest tour just a few days back. The "Spicy Meatball Tour" is seeing the band traveling across both the United States and Europe and will last until the end of June. As for what's next from the band, a new Tenacious D album hasn't been released since 2018. That being said, Black himself mentions at the end of "Video Games" that the song will be going on an album. As such, perhaps a new album release will be unveiled before the end of 2023.

